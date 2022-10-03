Magnum Media closes on purchase of Chippewa Valley stations

Magnum Radio, Inc., Magnum Media has closed on its purchase of 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, both licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, from Roland L. Bushland, Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW.

“Pat and I appreciate the many well wishes we’ve received from our loyal listeners and business associates since we announced the sale to the Magnums back in June," Roland Bushland said. "As I said back then, it takes time for these transactions to wind their way through the FCC, but we got through it without any hiccups.”

Pat Bushland said, “Rol is 88, and I’ll be 83 later this month. After nearly 54 years, we’re both looking forward to being able to sleep through storms without having to worry about equipment getting damaged and taking us off the air. Now it’s Dave, Ty, Reid and Chelsey Magnum’s turn.”

Dave Magnum added, “Rollie & Pat remind me of my parents, grandparents and my late wife Lynn’s folks, too. I’d like to think that we’re all cut from some of the same cloth. We’re honored that the Bushlands chose us to be the next stewards of the radio station they founded and successfully operated for over five decades.”

Magnum Group Director of Engineering, Chris “Doc” Tarr, said that Contract Engineer and Eau Claire native, Jon Zecherle, who has performed maintenance on WCFW for over 30 years, will continue in that role after all the new equipment is installed.

Magnum’s sons, Reid and Ty, plus Reid’s wife, Chelsey, along with co-workers who began with Magnum in the early 90’s, and those who’ve joined since, operate 25 Wisconsin radio stations: 105.7 WCFW in the Eau Claire market, 8 in the La Crosse market, 1 in the Green Bay market, 11 in the Madison market and 4 in the Milwaukee market.