Magnum Media closes on purchase of Chippewa Valley stations

Magnum Radio, Inc., Magnum Media has closed on its purchase of 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, both licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, from Roland L. Bushland, Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW.
“Pat and I appreciate the many well wishes we’ve received from our loyal listeners and business associates since we announced the sale to the Magnums back in June," Roland Bushland said. "As I said back then, it takes time for these transactions to wind their way through the FCC, but we got through it without any hiccups.”
Pat Bushland said, “Rol is 88, and I’ll be 83 later this month. After nearly 54 years, we’re both looking forward to being able to sleep through storms without having to worry about equipment getting damaged and taking us off the air. Now it’s Dave, Ty, Reid and Chelsey Magnum’s turn.”
Dave Magnum added, “Rollie & Pat remind me of my parents, grandparents and my late wife Lynn’s folks, too. I’d like to think that we’re all cut from some of the same cloth. We’re honored that the Bushlands chose us to be the next stewards of the radio station they founded and successfully operated for over five decades.”
Magnum Group Director of Engineering, Chris “Doc” Tarr, said that Contract Engineer and Eau Claire native, Jon Zecherle, who has performed maintenance on WCFW for over 30 years, will continue in that role after all the new equipment is installed.
Magnum’s sons, Reid and Ty, plus Reid’s wife, Chelsey, along with co-workers who began with Magnum in the early 90’s, and those who’ve joined since, operate 25 Wisconsin radio stations: 105.7 WCFW in the Eau Claire market, 8 in the La Crosse market, 1 in the Green Bay market, 11 in the Madison market and 4 in the Milwaukee market.
Photos: Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest
Pure Water Days 1
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 2
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 3
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 4
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 5
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 6
Local kids get a chance to meet the Chi-Hi mascot Saturday at the 45th Annual Pure Water Days Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 7
A range of floats and vehicles make their way through downtown Chippewa Falls in Saturday's Pure Water Days Parade.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 8
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 9
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 10
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 11
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 12
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 13
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 14
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 15
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 16
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 17
Pure Water Days 18
Performers, officials, students and various local dogs, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 19
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 20
Performers, officials, students and, yes, even a buffalo, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 21
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 22
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 23
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 24
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 25
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 26
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 27
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 28
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 29
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 30
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 31
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 32
Performers, officials, students and various animals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Here we see a dog dressed as a lion.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 33
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 34
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 35
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 36
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 37
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 38
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 39
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards the Cruise In Car Show took over the main drag in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 40
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 41
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 42
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 43
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
