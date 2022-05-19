Man, 23, missing after water rescue in Menomonie

At 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, multiple agencies responded to Riverside Park, 890 Hudson Road in the City of Menomonie.

Dunn County 911 had received a report of a 23 year-old-man who went under the water while swimming in the Red Cedar River, but never came up. His friends attempted to save him but they could not get to him in time.

The Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Eau Claire Township Fire Department Special Rescue assisted with the search.

The missing man has been identified as 23-year-old Louis Y Adorno Burgos.

Northstar Search and Rescue, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR have joined the search for Burgos along with Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire Department, and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The search teams are resuming Thursday.

