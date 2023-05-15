A 31-yr-old homeless man facing multiple sex assault charges after investigators said he fondled two teens in Chippewa Falls will appear in court Tuesday, May 16.

Cody D. Blassingame is charged with sexual assault of a child under 16, child enticement with sexual contact and fourth degree sexual assault.

During a May 8 video hearing, Judge Ben Lane set a $2,500 cash bond in the case and scheduled the return hearing for May 16.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15- and 16-year-old were near the Chippewa Falls’ Duncan Creek bike path on May 6 when they began speaking with Blassingame, who is homeless.

The pair said Blassingame grabbed one of them inappropriately.

When police interviewed Blassingame, he admitted to making a "quick pass" and fondling the pair of teenagers.

If convicted, Blassingame could face more than 65 years in prison.

Blassingame was ordered to report to pretrial monitoring last week. He is not to verbally or physically abuse anyone and is allowed no contact with the victims or their residences. He is required to have supervision for any contact with juveniles for the time being.