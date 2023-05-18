Ryan A. Campbell, 46, of Richmond, Missouri, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of producing child pornography in Wisconsin.

The indictment alleges that on Aug. 14, 2020, Campbell used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to create a video.

Campbell was charged with this offense May 8 in a sealed complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. The complaint alleged that he was staying at a residence in Amery at the time the offense occurred.

Campbell was arrested May 10 in Kansas City, Missouri. He appeared in federal court in Missouri and was ordered held in federal custody. A date for his initial appearance in Wisconsin has not been set.

If convicted, Campbell faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Wisconsin and Missouri, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas City Police Department and Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri handled Campbell’s appearance in federal court there.