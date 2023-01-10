Mardi Gras Fundraiser.to benefit McDonell Area Catholic School

It’s time to break out the beads and glitz up the masks for the annual McDonell Area Catholic School (MACS) Mardi Gras Fundraiser.

This night of New Orleans-inspired fun is dedicated to building relationships and highlighting community involvement with an elegant evening of fun and fundraising. All proceeds from the Mardi Gras event directly support the McDonell Area Catholic School to help students achieve success in their academics and extracurricular activities.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 11 from 4:30–11:00pm at McDonell High School. The evening will include an elegant dinner buffet with authentic Cajun food, live music by renowned local jazz band Troppo, casino style games, and much more. Elaborate themed costumes are highly encouraged and attendees will even have the chance to win $4,000 in cash prizes.

No Mardi Gras party would be complete without a King and Queen coronation to kick off the party, and this year’s royal couple was recently announced to be Frank and Danica Rineck. Frank graduated with the Class of 2016 and has returned to teach high school English classes at his Alma Mater. Frank was voted “Best Teacher” by Volume One readers in 2022 and is well-loved by his students and colleagues.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased online via the MACS website – www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org. Tickets are $165 per couple or $85 per person, and that price includes dinner, drinks, live music, and access to the games, silent auction, prize auctions, and raffles. Select sponsorship opportunities are still available and are a great way to give your business some great exposure in the community! Please contact jeremyweigold@ymail.com for more information about becoming a sponsor.

Can’t attend but still want to support MACS? Raffle tickets are the perfect way to get involved. Raffle tickets are $25 / each or 5 for $100. The Grand Prize is $2000 cash, and prizes are paid out through 5th place. Don’t miss this fun night out in support of McDonell Area Catholic Schools! Visit the website or reach out to Libby Leinenkugel at (715) 723-0538 x 3306 to learn more.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell volleyball team repeats as Division 4 state champions 