LAKE HALLIE — Marshfield Clinic Lake Hallie Center will discontinue urgent care services after May 19, Marshfield Clinic Health System Spokesperson and Regional Communications Manager Matthew Schneider said Tuesday.

Schneider said primary care health services will still be offered at the same location and “remain unchanged and will continue to be open Monday thru Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Lake Hallie resident Sarah Olson, 37, lives about 3 miles from the clinic. She said she’s disappointed to learn about the closing.

“If I cut myself or my kid falls down the stairs or something, I need to have access to an urgent care facility,” she said. “I’m frustrated to learn about the closing of the urgent care facility. Now I’ll have to drive to Chippewa Falls or Eau Claire for treatment, you know, urgent help. When it’s not a serious life-threatening emergency but I or my family needs help, I really liked having that facility nearby. They were always so helpful.”

Patients in need of urgent care services are encouraged to go to Marshfield Medical Center — Eau Claire emergency department and urgent care at 2310 Craig Road in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire urgent care is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the emergency department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year.

Regionally, the Marshfield Clinic operates in Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Lake Hallie and Menomonie.

Lake Hallie referendums 'should not increase' taxes as municipal building is nearly paid off A public information meeting about two referendum questions appearing on the Spring ballot was held on Wednesday in Lake Hallie. If both questions pass, the Village will exceed its levy limit by $810,000.