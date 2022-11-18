Martell named to fill out remainder of CF Council term

Heather Martell knows quite a bit about the ordinances and resolutions in Chippewa Falls. Martell has worked in the office of City Attorney Bob Ferg for the past seven years, and has learned the impacts of those rules on the city.

Now, Martell is eager to bring what she’s learned to the City Council.

Martell, 35, 313 S. Prairie St., was named to fill the vacant fifth ward seat on the Council. The fifth ward, in general, covers the city’s East Hill. She replaces Hayden Frey, who stepped down at the end of September when he moved out of the city. Frey was Martell’s neighbor.

“I feel that community is really important,” Martell said. “I’m really community-focused, and I feel like we can improve Chippewa. I’m excited about joining the Council.”

Before applying, Martell checked to make sure there was no conflict of interest in working in the office of the city attorney, and she was informed it wasn’t an issue.

Mayor Greg Hoffman liked what he heard from Martell.

“She has a great understanding of the city,” Hoffman said. “Like anyone coming in, there is a lot to learn. She has a sincere interest, and I think she’ll be a good addition to the Council.”

Frey’s term was slated to expire in April 2023. Martell said she fully anticipates she will take out paperwork on Dec. 1 to seek a full two-year term.