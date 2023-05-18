The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Mason Howard​​​​, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Beth and Scott Howard

Educator: Mrs. Jennifer Handrick – Chipews Falls Visual Art Teacher

Mason’s comments about Mrs. Handrick: “All through high school, Mrs. Handrick has helped me grow and find myself in art. She has always pushed for my best work and has guided me in multiple important directions and decisions. Mrs. Handrick has made me feel comfortable in the art realm by paving a good path in my career field.”

Mrs. Handrick’s comments about Mason: “Everyone at CHI-HI knows Mason as a scholar, athlete, and a "really great guy." I’ve had the honor of facilitating Mason’s exceptional artistic growth and service excellence through visual art. Mason is a joy to teach, as his positivity, passion, creativity, selflessness and overall desire to contribute and excel exceed any expectations I could ever have for a high school student. I cannot wait until the world knows Mason Howard for his designs in the fashion industry, specifically shoe design.”

Future Plans: Mason plans to further his education at UW-Madison, where he plans to pursue a degree in Graphic Design. His career goal is to be a shoe designer.