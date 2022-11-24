Matthew L. Kelm: 'Thankful for the men and women I work beside'

This Thanksgiving, I am thankful to work as a police officer in Chippewa Falls.
I am thankful for the Chippewa Falls community. This year our community again experienced heartbreaking trauma that touched us all. I know from conversations with other law enforcement agencies that our community’s dramatic and visible response of coming together and supporting each other was truly awe inspiring and something that wouldn’t happen everywhere.
This community has been supportive of our police department during the entirety of my 20+ year career here. During times when other communities around the nation have been talking about reducing police, our city has added 3 police officer positions since 2019.
I am thankful for the men and women I work beside. This year has been a year of firsts like none other in my career. We responded to an unprecedented number of major criminal cases, including homicides. Sworn and civilian employees working countless hours without complaint to get the job done. I am proud and thankful to work along alongside men and women of such outstanding moral character.
People are also reading…
I am thankful to be part of this amazing profession. If you ask the vast majority of police officers who retire what they will miss most about their jobs it will inevitably be the people they worked with. We have such good people working in Law Enforcement, particularity in the Chippewa Valley. I am thankful I have had the opportunity to become a police officer and that my life brought me here to Chippewa Falls.
Matthew L. Kelm is chief of the Chippewa Falls Police Department