Meeting to Focus on Chippewa County groundwater

Groundwater and drinking water in Chippewa County will be the subject of a presentation and discussion at the Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls, at 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
The meeting will feature a presentation by Kevin Mesarik, groundwater education specialist, UW-Extension College of Natural Resources, UW-Stevens Point on Chippewa County study results and what people can do to protect their water resources.
A discussion will follow featuring Lynda Schweikert, director of the Chippewa County Land Conservation Department. The event is sponsored by the Lake Wissota Improvement and Protection Association (LWIPA) and is free and open to the public.