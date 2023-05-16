The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Megan Hanson​​​​, McDonell Central Catholic High School

Parents: Sean & Paula Hanson

Educator: Mr. Justin Kuehl, Notre Dame Middle School English Teacher

Megan’s comments about Mr. Kuehl: “Mr. Kuehl incorporated faith, reason, relationship and excellence while teaching his students the truth about human nature. He guided my reasoning about reality and taught me how to think, write, argue, and speak well. In his classes, through the study of literature, I learned how to read and interpret complex writing as well as how to see the world through the eyes of the authors who understood it best. Mr Kuehl accepted nothing less than my best.”

Mr.Kuehl’s comments about Megan: “Megan is a singular example of a humble servant. Whether she is helping out with a task in the classroom or playing the organ last minute for a packed church, Megan is always willing to quickly and quietly take on the challenge. She never asks for reward or recognition, and her example is one we should all be willing to follow, even though most of us do not have near the academic or musical talent she has been blessed with. Her humility, personality, perseverance and talent will lead her to be quite successful in life.”

Future Plans: Megan plans to take a gap year, save money for college and discern where God is calling her. She plans to study sacred music and Catholic studies at the University of Mary in North Dakota and to eventually become a church musician.