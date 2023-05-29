Gift this article
Memorial Day is a specified time to recall and remember those who died during their military service.
A memorial day parade took place Monday in downtown Chippewa Falls.
There were multiple events happening throughout Chippewa Falls and Chippewa County on Monday to commemorate the day.
While many are excited about the three-day weekend, it also serves as a day for Americans to honor those who died while serving the United States armed forces.
A memorial day program was held at Lake Hallie’s Prairie View Cemetery, which concluded before the start of a small parade through downtown Chippewa Falls.
A Memorial Day program was held at Lake Hallie’s Prairie View Cemetery, which concluded before the start of a small parade through downtown Chippewa Falls.
Many students from both Chippewa Falls High School and McDonell Central Catholic Schools marched in the parade alongside area veterans.
Richard Webber
91-year-old Richard Webber took part in the memorial day program which was held at Lake Hallie's Prairie View Cemetery. It concluded before the start of a small parade through downtown Chippewa Falls.
Kinville
Chippewa Falls High School teacher, and author, John Kinville gave the Memorial Day address at Lake Hallie's Prairie View Cemetery which concluded before the start of a small parade through downtown Chippewa Falls.
Members of the Chippewa Falls High School marching band participated in the Memorial Day parade on Monday in downtown Chippewa Falls
Local veterans parade through Chippewa Falls on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.
