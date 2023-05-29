Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day is a specified time to recall and remember those who died during their military service.

There were multiple events happening throughout Chippewa Falls and Chippewa County on Monday to commemorate the day.

While many are excited about the three-day weekend, it also serves as a day for Americans to honor those who died while serving the United States armed forces.

A Memorial Day program was held at Lake Hallie’s Prairie View Cemetery, which concluded before the start of a small parade through downtown Chippewa Falls.

Many students from both Chippewa Falls High School and McDonell Central Catholic Schools marched in the parade alongside area veterans.

IN PHOTOS: Memorial Day in Chippewa Memorial Day 1 Memorial Day 2 Memorial Day 3 Memorial Day 4 Memorial Day 5 Memorial Day 6 Richard Webber Memorial Day 7 Memorial Day 10 Memorial Day 8 Patriotic Council Memorial Day Flags Kinville Chi-Hi Marching Band Veterans