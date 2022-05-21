 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be the Celebrant of the Mass. In case of rain, the Mass will be held at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.

