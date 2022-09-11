Memories of Ground Zero 21 years later

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was an 18-year-old undergraduate pursuing a triple major at the University of Kansas. I’d chosen to attend my parent’s alma mater on an athletic scholarship.

I was recruited to KU as a Division I rower, but I grew up in New England with extensive family across the Midwest.

Kansas and Rhode Island were where “my people” were. Actually it’s Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusett, on one side, and Kansas and Colorado on the other.

I’m eclectic like that.

At the time that 9/11 happened I was at KU, in Lawrence, Kansas, while my parents were living in Weston, Connecticut — a stunning suburb of NYC.

If you worked on Wall Street or at the World Trade Center, and had a house in the suburbs, Weston was one likely place that you’d call home. It was replete with nannies, famous neighbors and country club memberships.

My mother was an Episcopal rector — a member of the Episcopal clergy who has charge of a parish — in Weston. We moved there to try to minister to locals just before I started college.

Fast forward a few years, and by the time I landed at LaGuardia Airport on Sept. 20, 2001, the Rev. Dr. Mary J. Korte — my mom — had spent days doing death notifications to families in Weston and all throughout eastern New York and western Connecticut with local police.

She knocked on doors with cops to say, “I’m sorry but ....”

She did more “last rites” that week than she cares to recall.

Now, 21 years later, I can’t tell you how many families lost loved ones during the 9/11 attacks. I can’t recall how many folks that I, my mother, father and brother encountered. I can’t tell you how many we prayed with, sang with and wept with.

I can only recount my experiences. As far as I can remember.

What I know is that for my 19th birthday, all I wanted to do was get home.

I finally got “permission” to fly into NYC on Sept. 19, 2001 — my 19th birthday.

The only viable airport was LaGuardia in NYC. It meant flying into the thick of it.

Literally.

Right over a still smoking Ground Zero. In fact the flight attendants on the plane played trivia with the handful of passengers — over the airplane intercom. I think we were all trying to to pass out from the anxiety of the flight. We needed the distraction.

If you got a trivia question right, they handed you a bottle of champagne.

And so at the tender age of 19 I walked off a flight with two bottles of champagne, into NYC.

The cost for a plane ticket was more than $800. But if you were flying for a funeral, the Red Cross would help pay your fare.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t just flying for one funeral. But five. Five funerals.

It was a marathon. It was crude. Nobody should have to experience it.

The sixth person I knew who died on 9/11 died on one of the “attacking” planes. A plane that hit one of the towers.

He was a beloved teacher of mine from Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts — my alma mater.

If you’re keeping track, I did know, but was not related to, persons in Tower I, Tower II and on one of the planes that hit NYC on Sept. 11, 2001.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I’d been up all night writing papers. Then I was off to my workout; weightlifting with the KU Women’s Rowing Team trainer, Kevin.

We met at 5 a.m. that day.

Kevin always called me, “Hepburn.”

I was an almost 19-year old student-athlete on my way to turn in a paper to my professor in Fraser Hall, seventh floor, at the University of Kansas. The paper was due at 8:45 a.m.

I was willing to race you on the climb up to the seventh floor but prefered to take the elevator.

I got in the elevator that morning. I was tired. No sleep.

Even being supremely overtired, I knew that day would be stunning. It was a perfect 70 degrees as the sun rose over campus.

Sometimes I like to think that this was God’s gift to the dying and mourners. It was blue skies, “nothing but blue skies.”

I had my paper in hand, the ink still drying. I got on that elevator to the top of Fraser Hall.

One other student rode up with me.

“Did you hear? New York is being attacked. It’s being bombed. God help us. God bless us,” the student said.

My father was traveling to New York City that day. I don’t recall why I knew that. I just knew he was there.

When this student shared the news, my heart dropped.

I’d left my newly acquired cellular phone at home. I couldn’t believe the need, to call, to connect.

I got off the elevator and turned in my paper.

My professor told us what was happening in New York.

“It’s some sort of terrorism,” he said.

He asked if we should continue to have class.

I got up, in a dream, in slow motion. “I can’t. I need to go home. I need to call,” I said. “My dad’s in New York.” And I rode back to my place on Louisiana Street as fast as I’ve ever ridden on my bike.

I spent the next four days in overalls and a tank top. Watching CNN, like most of America.

I don’t remember eating. I just sat there hoping, praying that there would be survivors coming out of the rubble.

I always had my phone on hand after that. I never let it out of my sight. I wouldn’t even go to the bathroom without it.

Late in the evening of 9/11, I think, I learned my Dad was alright.

I don’t remember. To be honest, I just don’t.

I can tell you so many things from that week, but the details that probably mattered most, I can’t hold tightly to. They’re like sand in the wind.

I’m emotionally mature enough now to know that I was over-stimulated, to say the least. I was traumatized.

I can tell you what I listened to. I can recite song lyrics.

I can tell you what I prayed and who I hugged.

I can tell you about the Axis of Evil.

I can tell you that we’re supposed to “Never Forget.”

I can tell you about Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria.

I can tell you about the War on Terror.

I can tell you the names of five people who joined the military in the week after 9/11. I can tell you the name of one who never came home.

I can tell you about Bush, Rice, Cheney, Powell.

But I can’t tell you the names of everyone I grieved for. Isn’t that absurd?

At one point, I knew 22 people from four countries who were “missing.” But by Day 6, it was clear that half-a-dozen weren’t coming home.

My visit to Ground Zero

If you ask me what I remember from Ground Zero — when I flew over and then visited the site nine days after 9/11 — you might be surprised to learn it’s napkins.

Cheap, brown, paper napkins.

And the lovely Cheryl, a waitress in a pink polyester uniform with a white apron that held her notepad, pens, napkins and straws.

Cheryl is the one who lent me her pen. A perfect Sharpie with blue ink. She gave me 10, brown, recycled napkins, too.

I used those napkins to jot down thoughts and ramblings from the day.

I stuffed those napkins into a purse that I only used on special occasions.

I found the napkins about 10 years later, almost to the day.

The memories are a hot mess. But they are so brutally honest that I cherish them, even as they disintegrate.

I have not thought about Cheryl in a very long time. But now, I imagine the strength it must have taken to show up to work, a few blocks from Ground Zero at that time.

Thank you, Cheryl. Your kindness and bravery mean everything 21 years later.

On those 10 napkins, with Cheryl’s blue pen, I scratched and scrawled memories from my visit to ground zero on Sept. 20, 2001.

The first napkin simply says: “Awwwhhh. Aggghhhh. Nooooooooo.”

That’s it.

I spent a whole napkin saying nothing.

And everything.

At that point it was around 11 a.m. on Sept. 20. My mother, father, 6-year-old brother and I had just been down to “the mess,” as Cheryl called it. To Ground Zero.

My family was shaken.

We’d gone down as far as police, fire and EMS would allow us.

I think we were about seven blocks from “the mess.” But it may have been eight.

You could see it. Smoldering. Smoking. Dust and debris everywhere.

You could smell it.

The heat alone was unlike anything I’ve experienced, before or after.

Every block closer to the site, it seemed like the temperature rose by about 10 degrees.

Every block.

We walked 13 blocks because you couldn’t drive down there. Not then.

At each block there were hundreds of plastered missing signs.

Imagine that for one second. The thought, care and love that went into each “missing” poster. And there they were stapled and taped one on top of the other. “Beloveds,” I call them.

I wonder, every year, how many came home? Did any survive? Was every face we saw in inkjet and paper and Polaroid already dead?

I hope not. But by the time we arrived, it was recovery. Not rescue.

There were prayers and candles and flowers at every step of every block. It was the most amazing and heart-wrenching wealth of song and prayer.

Imagine walking, not driving, but walking down the busiest streets into Manhattan.

Imagine no horns honking. Imagine no sirens blaring.

I’m not kidding.

It was like a scene out of “The Walking Dead.” The quiet of the city was jarring.

My family stood on corners with gospel choirs that would make your knees weak with one note. We prayed with every shade, denomination and ethnicity of human beings on the planet.

I hugged and prayed on every street corner.

When the songs and prayers were in Spanish, Farsi, Russian, Thai, Portuguese or Swahili, I pretended to speak with them. I nodded when they nodded, knelt and motioned when they did.

Everyone was out — all the entities, all the elders.

People were dressed in full garb — whatever that meant for them and their ancestors.

Headdresses, capes, hijabs, tuxedos, the best silk and satin, the finest silver, gold and platinum.

It was all there — not so much on display, but out of respect.

I’ve never seen anything like it.

At one point a lone fire truck came down the street and people came out. They clapped, they cheered, they wept. One man banged a gong.

It felt like millions of human beings in mourning. People embraced each other on the street. Rich and poor, black, brown, and white. They hugged and grieved.

And so I guess I carry that with me. What we can be. What we should be. Every day.

That’s what we’re capable of. It shouldn’t take a tragedy for us to be that.