MENOMONIE — A plea deal was reached Friday with the Menomonie man accused of killing his 6-week-old baby.

Jonathon Lucas, 30, pleaded no contest in Dunn County Court to an amended felony count of second-degree reckless homicide. He will be sentenced July 10 for inflicting fatal head injuries to his six-week-old son, Daemyn Lucas, in 2021.

Judge Christina Mayer ordered a Department of Corrections pre-sentence investigation while revoking Lucas' $30,000 cash bail. Lucas will be held at the Dunn County Jail until sentencing.

Mayer could sentence Lucas to up to 15 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Menomonie police responded to Lucas' residence at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 19, 2021, for a domestic situation because a 911 caller could hear a voice screaming from the apartment.

Lucas opened the door to responding police, yelling "you need to help me," and ran toward the kitchen. His six-week-old child was on the counter and not moving, the report said.

A breath test at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 20, 2021, showed Lucas had a blood alcohol level of 0.139, 1.5 times the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.

Lucas told police he took full responsibility for what happened to the infant. He also said he couldn't recall what had happened.

Lucas said he most likely got up to change the baby's diaper and forcefully put him on the living room floor. At some point he realized the baby was unresponsive.

The baby was pronounced dead at the Menomonie hospital.

On Feb. 20, 2021, an autopsy was conducted on the baby at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota.

The autopsy showed Daemyn died of traumatic head injuries, including multiple bone fractures, due to physical assault.

The doctor conducting the autopsy told law enforcement the injuries to the baby could not have been caused by an accident; the death was a homicide.