The Menomonie Parks and Recreation Department will offer a boat safety course leading to DNR certification June 12-16.

The class — held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Leisure Services Center, 1412 Sixth St., Menomonie — is open to adults and children 10 and older.

Children ages 10-12 can only operate motorboats under the supervision of parent, guardian or designated adult who has a DNR certification or was born before 1989. Children 12 years and older may operate motorboats if they have received their own DNR certification.

Class participants may only miss one class in order to be certified.