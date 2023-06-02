Drugs, guns, cash and stolen cars were found during a bust this week, according to Chippewa County prosecutors.

The Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said a man is being held on a $50,000 cash bond after a drug investigation.

Hakes said Brandon Herman was arrested Thursday at a home in the town of Lafayette.

Officials reportedly seized 2.46 pounds of methamphetamine; over 30 grams of fentanyl; over 16 pounds of marijuana; cocaine, LSD and psilocybin mushrooms; 10 guns, three of which were confirmed to be stolen; a stolen skid steer, three stolen motorcycles, a stolen Chevrolet Corvette and a stolen boat motor; and $19,438 in cash.

Herman is being detained under a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff added that the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, West Central Drug Task Force and Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team worked together on the investigation that resulted in the search.