Micon Downtown Cinemas returns to first-run theater, now open daily

Who would have imagined that when the Downtown Theater in Eau Claire closed in August 1992, it would take another 30 years for it to return as a first-run theater?

On Friday, May 27, with the highly anticipated movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” the Micon Downtown Cinemas will reopen as a first-run movie theater, replacing its current programming of running films a month or two after they debut at Micon’s larger Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls locations.

“We have thought of making the downtown movie theater a first-run theater for a long time,” Mike Olson, president of Micon Cinemas said. “We know that downtown Eau Claire is expanding, changing, growing and has so many more moviegoers in the area who can bike, walk or take the bus to the Downtown Theater, that it was natural to add it to our list of first-run theaters.”

The Downtown Cinemas was considered a second-run theater since Gene Greng’s reopened it in October 1993. It was purchased by Micon Cinemas in 2010 and continued operating as a second-run theater. The downtown location was remodeled in 2015 and became a “dinner and a movie theater” adding tables, upgrading the seats and adding all new 7.1 surround sound in the auditoriums. They also added a main floor handicap accessible bathroom in addition to adding food, beer and wine to their menu.

The last day Micon Downtown will show second-run movies is Tuesday, May 24.

The Micon Downtown will reopen on Friday, May 27, with a ribbon cutting ceremony honoring Tom Klemmer, Micon Downtown’s original manager who has been at the Downtown Theater for over 40 years, cutting the ribbon.

To celebrate, everyone attending a movie on Memorial Weekend will receive a free small popcorn topped with real butter. There will also be a drawing every hour for a free pizza coupon.

The Micon Downtown will return to being open daily. Ticket prices will be $8.50 for adults and $6.50 for children. Prices before 6 p.m. will be $6.50 for everyone. Tuesday will still be $5 for everyone.

