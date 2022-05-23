Mike Jordan, president of Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, announces retirement

After 25 years of leading the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, President Mike Jordan has announced he will retire by the end of the year.

“Over the past 25 years, it has been a privilege and a pleasure to work for an outstanding organization in a great community,” Jordan said. “I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the years and the direction our community is going.”

Jordan joined the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber in May of 1997, after serving four years as vice president of economic development at the Davenport Iowa Chamber.

“This announcement is bittersweet,” Board Chair Amy Forcier-Pabst said. "Mike has done an exceptional job leading and growing the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, developed an outstanding staff, and has prepared the Chamber well for the next chapter. The entire board appreciates all he has done and wishes Mike and his wife Carol, all the best in retirement.”

The Chamber Board has formed a committee to conduct a national search for its next president.

The mission of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is to improve the quality of life in our community by providing leadership to coordinate, support and promote the business interests of our membership. The Chamber serves over 700 business members.

