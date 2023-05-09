A Minneapolis man led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle on May 3, authorities said.

Pierre D. Bowdry, 28, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with counts of eluding an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and operating under the influence.

A $2,500 cash bail was set for Bowdry, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety. Bowdry returns to court June 15.

Authorities said Bowdry was driving on four rims at one point in the night, and later he struck and damaged a Dunn County Sheriff’s vehicle.

The criminal complaint reports that Eau Claire County deputies were called at 10:52 p.m. May 3 to the Holiday gas station on Truax Lane in the town of Union with a report of two men passed out on drugs in the vehicle.

A deputy arrived and said he saw the driver passed out, with a needle in his left arm.

The deputy knocked on the passenger window and the driver, identified as Bowdry, woke up, turned the car on and sped away.

Two deputies in their squad cars followed the two men in their vehicle. Bowdry drove north on Truax Lane, ran a red light and eventually drove onto the westbound lanes of I-94, where he reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

Dunn County deputies and state troopers had to employ stop sticks in Dunn County to halt Bowdry's vehicle, the report said.

Bowdry's vehicle came to a stop after authorities set up a moving roadblock.

At one point, Bowdry struck a Dunn County squad car, damaging the passenger side of the Dunn County squad car.

During the chase Bowdry exited the vehicle, running westbound. Deputies did catch him and took him into custody.

If convicted of the felony charges, Bowdry could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.