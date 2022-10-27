 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Monica Lewinsky talks shame and bullying at UW-Eau Claire

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE — "Poised," "personal," "human," "lovely" and "relatable" — those are the terms that listeners used to describe Monica Lewinsky after she spoke to about 2,000 people on Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.

One of the longest-running programs of its kind in the US, The Forum series at UW-Eau Claire opened with a one-on-one interview with Lewinsky. This is the series' 80th season.

The event was moderated by Dr. Justin Patchin, professor of political science at UW-Eau Claire and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center. The conversation centered around shame, bullying, cyberbullying and cruelty.

“I had no idea what she’d been through,” said Sadie Gilsonite of Minneapolis. Gilsonite drove to Eau Claire just for the event. She said she was intrigued to hear what “one of the most mistreated women in recent U.S. history had to say.”

People are also reading…

Lewinsky became a household name after admitting that she had multiple sexual encounters with President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office between November 1995 and March 1997.

Kristof Aamodt, a graduate of UW-Eau Claire, said he remembered hearing about the Lewinsky scandal as a kid in Norway.

“We couldn’t believe how America treated this poor woman. Most of our family and friends thought it was disgusting — the way she was blamed. She was basically a kid when she had an affair with the president. Why not blame Clinton?” Aamodt said.

Lewinsky drew on personal experience during the one-on-one. She started with a run through of her experience at the White House, and talked about the long term impact her notoriety had on her life and family.

“Ultimately, it became stranger than fiction,” she said. “I think fast forwarding to this (affair) becoming both public and legal, it was devastating. I had not set out to be a public person. And the way I found out about the investigation was through an FBI sting at a shopping mall. So I was then in a hotel room with, at times, like, 11 FBI agents and told I was gonna go to jail for 27 years if I didn't cooperate and wear a wire.”

From there, it got worse, Lewinsky said.

“Everything became public. It was at a time before we had terms like ‘slut shaming’ or ‘cyberbullying.’”

Though there was no social media when the scandal broke, Lewinsky said due to new online news publications and a 24-hour news cycle she couldn’t escape relentless criticism.

“It was pretty treacherous not only for me, obviously, for the country, but also for my family. I think that one of the things that happened back then was that because I couldn't say anything legally, publicly, I was really seen very one dimensionally,” she said. “People tend to really forget that I was a human being, that I belong to people. I was someone's daughter. I was someone's granddaughter, sister, niece and friend.”

Lewinsky couldn’t defend herself, she said. The narrative around the affair was created and managed by politicians and government agents who were trying to avoid embarrassment, or catch the president in illegal acts. She got caught in the crossfire and was blamed for things that were at least as much the fault of men in power.

After the affair and Clinton’s impeachment, she said, she couldn’t get a job. She couldn’t leave the house. And to this day people harass her online, ask her not to walk red carpets and try to kick her out of charity work and events.

Since 2014, however, Lewinsky has worked to reclaim the narrative. She was encouraged to speak out and tell her side of the story by a professor in London who told her that the world would continue to treat her terribly if she didn’t complicate the narrative and speak up.

On May 28, 2014, she wrote a lengthy article for Vanity Fair called "Shame and Survival." And the world responded. She began getting support from strangers instead of just harassment. She went on to become a contributing editor to Vanity Fair magazine.

Lewinsky has focused on storytelling that moves conversations forward around the topics of shame, reclaiming identities and justice for women. Much of her work advocates for a safer social media community and more compassionate responsibility in news media.

Lewinsky’s 2015 TED Talk, titled “The Price of Shame,” has been viewed over 21 million times.

As a producer, Lewinsky earned an Emmy nomination for a public service announcement titled “In Real Life,” a commercial depicting a tragic outcome of social media bullying. More recently, she produced an installment of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Stories” anthology on FX, called “Impeachment.” The 10-episode series examines the 1998 impeachment from the perspective of the women involved, including Lewinsky.

Lewinsky spent a lot of time Wednesday talking about social media and cyberbullying. She said she wants students, especially, to know that they don’t have to tolerate it.

“I am a huge fan of blocking. I find it very empowering. It is like giving the finger to somebody,” she said. “I do think that it's self care. And really, you don't need to subject yourself to somebody being cruel.”

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky joined the cast and crew of "Impeachment: American Crime Story" for the television shows' star-studded Los Angeles premiere. Rosanna Philpott reports.

In a recent interview, Monica Lewinsky has said that former US President Bill Clinton “should want to apologize."

'E! News' reports that Monica Lewinksy has asked Beyoncé to remove her name from the song "Partition". The request came after Beyoncé removed the word "spaz" from a song on her latest album following backlash from disability advocates. Lewinsky called out Beyoncé's 2013 song in which the singer croons that a man: , "Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown.". "uhmm, while we're at it... #Partition." Monica Lewinsky, via Twitter. The lyrics are a reference to the controversial affair between then-President Bill Clinton and Lewinsky.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: La Crosse, Chippewa Falls alert parents of active shooter swatting calls sweeping Wisconsin

UPDATE: La Crosse, Chippewa Falls alert parents of active shooter swatting calls sweeping Wisconsin

On Thursday, staff and parents of students at Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District received a letter from Jeffrey Holmes, Superintendent about active shooter swatting calls taking place at multiple school districts across the state. Swatting calls are hoax reports of threats made to police which insight panic.

Police say similar types of false threats have occurred at multiple schools across the state Thursday. These threats included 911 calls to police across the state claiming that schools had an active shooter. 

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Chippewa Falls students are learning about ways to combine civic engagement, classroom learning, independent study, and drone technology into initiatives that serve local schools. Their goal is to use drones to identify ways to save energy at the middle school and high school in Chippewa Falls. 

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services such as dental screenings and haircuts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News