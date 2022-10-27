Monica Lewinsky talks shame and bullying at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — "Poised," "personal," "human," "lovely" and "relatable" — those are the terms that listeners used to describe Monica Lewinsky after she spoke to about 2,000 people on Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.

One of the longest-running programs of its kind in the US, The Forum series at UW-Eau Claire opened with a one-on-one interview with Lewinsky. This is the series' 80th season.

The event was moderated by Dr. Justin Patchin, professor of political science at UW-Eau Claire and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center. The conversation centered around shame, bullying, cyberbullying and cruelty.

“I had no idea what she’d been through,” said Sadie Gilsonite of Minneapolis. Gilsonite drove to Eau Claire just for the event. She said she was intrigued to hear what “one of the most mistreated women in recent U.S. history had to say.”

Lewinsky became a household name after admitting that she had multiple sexual encounters with President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office between November 1995 and March 1997.

Kristof Aamodt, a graduate of UW-Eau Claire, said he remembered hearing about the Lewinsky scandal as a kid in Norway.

“We couldn’t believe how America treated this poor woman. Most of our family and friends thought it was disgusting — the way she was blamed. She was basically a kid when she had an affair with the president. Why not blame Clinton?” Aamodt said.

Lewinsky drew on personal experience during the one-on-one. She started with a run through of her experience at the White House, and talked about the long term impact her notoriety had on her life and family.

“Ultimately, it became stranger than fiction,” she said. “I think fast forwarding to this (affair) becoming both public and legal, it was devastating. I had not set out to be a public person. And the way I found out about the investigation was through an FBI sting at a shopping mall. So I was then in a hotel room with, at times, like, 11 FBI agents and told I was gonna go to jail for 27 years if I didn't cooperate and wear a wire.”

From there, it got worse, Lewinsky said.

“Everything became public. It was at a time before we had terms like ‘slut shaming’ or ‘cyberbullying.’”

Though there was no social media when the scandal broke, Lewinsky said due to new online news publications and a 24-hour news cycle she couldn’t escape relentless criticism.

“It was pretty treacherous not only for me, obviously, for the country, but also for my family. I think that one of the things that happened back then was that because I couldn't say anything legally, publicly, I was really seen very one dimensionally,” she said. “People tend to really forget that I was a human being, that I belong to people. I was someone's daughter. I was someone's granddaughter, sister, niece and friend.”

Lewinsky couldn’t defend herself, she said. The narrative around the affair was created and managed by politicians and government agents who were trying to avoid embarrassment, or catch the president in illegal acts. She got caught in the crossfire and was blamed for things that were at least as much the fault of men in power.

After the affair and Clinton’s impeachment, she said, she couldn’t get a job. She couldn’t leave the house. And to this day people harass her online, ask her not to walk red carpets and try to kick her out of charity work and events.

Since 2014, however, Lewinsky has worked to reclaim the narrative. She was encouraged to speak out and tell her side of the story by a professor in London who told her that the world would continue to treat her terribly if she didn’t complicate the narrative and speak up.

On May 28, 2014, she wrote a lengthy article for Vanity Fair called "Shame and Survival." And the world responded. She began getting support from strangers instead of just harassment. She went on to become a contributing editor to Vanity Fair magazine.

Lewinsky has focused on storytelling that moves conversations forward around the topics of shame, reclaiming identities and justice for women. Much of her work advocates for a safer social media community and more compassionate responsibility in news media.

Lewinsky’s 2015 TED Talk, titled “The Price of Shame,” has been viewed over 21 million times.

As a producer, Lewinsky earned an Emmy nomination for a public service announcement titled “In Real Life,” a commercial depicting a tragic outcome of social media bullying. More recently, she produced an installment of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Stories” anthology on FX, called “Impeachment.” The 10-episode series examines the 1998 impeachment from the perspective of the women involved, including Lewinsky.

Lewinsky spent a lot of time Wednesday talking about social media and cyberbullying. She said she wants students, especially, to know that they don’t have to tolerate it.

“I am a huge fan of blocking. I find it very empowering. It is like giving the finger to somebody,” she said. “I do think that it's self care. And really, you don't need to subject yourself to somebody being cruel.”