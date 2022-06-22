More than 50 bands to perform at the 35th Country Fest in Cadott

More than 50 bands performing on five stages should provide endless entertainment to the 100,000 attendees of Country Fest in Cadott this weekend. Add to that about 7,000 campsites for concert-goers and you have yourself a party.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean. Florida Georgia Line will play their second-to-last U.S. show at Country Fest. The duo announced they will go separate ways after this current tour.

Wednesday's performers include Phil Vasser, Alexandra Kay, Another Road, Jesse G and Anderson Daniels.

On Thursday, expect to see Lee Brice, Locash, Dylan Scott, Jameson Rodgers, Little Texas, Calista Clark, Nate Barnes, Lauren Weintraub, Derek Jones, Lassos and Lace, Six One Five Collective, 8 Seconds, JB Crockett and Clayton Mann.

Friday’s lineup includes Mitchell Tenpenny, Chase Rice, Sara Evans, Parmelee, Priscilla Block, Ray Fulcher, Drake Milligan, Kay Beal, Eric Burgett, Lassos and Lace, Raquel and the Wildflowers, Shane Martin, Jessie Campbell Band and Florida Georgia Line.

Saturday, the last day of the festival, will showcase, Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael, JessLee, Derrick Crider, Savannah Rae, Jason McNabb, Lassos and Lace, Branded and Katie Rothbauer.

Country Fest is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, quite a milestone for a music festival.

Fans who've attended the festival for 25 years or more can look forward to a backstage tour with the festival's general manager. To get on the list, see the festival's Facebook page for details.

Here are some details to note if you’re attending:

The festival recommends fans activate their wristbands before they get to the main gate to ensure a quick and seamless check-in process. Fans can do so on the Country Fest 2022 mobile app that is available in the App Store or Google Play Store.

The Country Fest 2022 mobile app has a new Food Finder to assist fans who have food allergies, dietary restriction or simply a craving.

Also new to the app, fans can preview festival merchandise prior to getting on-site so they can spend more time watching the artists they love.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy a brand new VIP Kitchen and stage. The new space doubles the serving capacity, serving speed and dramatically increases cooking efficiency for caterers, promising increased meal quality for fans.

Like a rideshare at bar close, the wait for a Campground Taxi can be a bit long at peak times. New to Country Fest 2022 is the Campground Shuttle, stopping at multiple drop-off/pick-up points around the campgrounds and bringing fans to the gate of the concert grounds.

Wristbands are available online or at the main gate.

The This Bud’s for You Stage doubled in size this year — raising its roof, creating better traffic flow, easier access to drinks, and a better show experience.

3-Day General Admission tickets, 1-Day General Admission tickets, parking, select camping and select artist Pit Passes remain.

Note that VIP, Reserved Lawn and Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge tickets are sold out as is the VIP Camping and South Campground campsites.

Festival staff and planners promise numerous surprises for attendees, especially during Friday’s shows.

