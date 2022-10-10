Most of west-central WI in drought conditions

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Jackson and Trempealeau counties barely saw any rain this summer, said UW Extension agricultural agent Steve Okonek, who oversees both counties.

“I have family in Marshfield who said, ‘we don’t need any more rain,’ and I say, ‘send it here,’” Okonek said. “Rain was spotty throughout the summer.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 36% of Wisconsin is now in “abnormally dry” conditions, up from 26% a week ago.

However, the drought conditions are more pronounced in a 12-county area in western Wisconsin. While Rusk County and most of Chippewa County has adequate soil moisture, all or most of the other counties in the region are in abnormally dry conditions. Most of Pierce County and a high percentage of St. Croix and Pepin counties are considered to be in “severe drought” conditions,” the U.S. Drought Monitor report shows.

“It’s been an issue all summer,” said Chippewa County agriculture agent Jerry Clark. “During the growing season, we’ve seen drought-stressed corn, and lower yields. Driving through Dunn County, you can see it is very dry; they are missing those rain events.”

Clark said he could see some farms down 25%, up to 75%, because of the lack of moisture.

“It will all depend on the hybrids and varieties,” Clark said. “Soybeans are a little bit more forgiving because their pollination period is longer.”

Okonek said he wasn’t surprised by the drought condition report, noting his counties have been below-average precipitation since June 1. “The concerns are (farmers) getting winter wheat and rye up and out of the ground. We’ve had a killing frost and it looks like we’ll be getting more soon. What is growing out there now will probably be left over the winter.”

Okonek said farmers definitely need two to three inches of precipitation in coming weeks.

“Yields will be down in Jackson and Trempealeau counties,” he said. “This time of year, they’d rather see it dryer than wetter, so they can get their crop in. Soybeans are coming in now. Corn silage is nearly complete. Not much corn is being combined.”

Clark echoed Okonek’s comments.

“As soon as harvest is over, if we can recharge that subsoil, to have ample forage supply, and hopefully set us up for a good spring,” Clark said.

Okonek said many farmers in his area were able to plant in a window in late April. After a wet early May, other crops didn’t get in the ground until late May, so it will be sporadic when crops come in.

Okonek added that timing of rainfall has a lot to do with the yield. Even if it was dry, a good rain when corn is tasseling is important to the growth and overall yield.

The U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that the northern counties, from Douglas County to Florence County, are all in abnormally dry conditions, along with the western Wisconsin region, along with Grant County in the southwest corner of the state.

However, all of eastern and southern counties in the state have adequate moisture, the report shows.