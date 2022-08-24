Mother recalls the loss of her daughter to a drunk driving crash, puts up signs to remind people of risk

Winona State University student Hannah Goman of Stevens Point was adored by those around her.

"She made friends easily," Hannah's mother, Michelle Strasser-Goman, shared. "She was really independent. She was strong-willed, and if she set her mind to something, she did it."

Hannah, at 20-years-old, had her life planned and wanted to one day graduate with a degree in psychology and police science, Michelle said.

But Hannah's life was ripped away by a drunk driver.

Earlier this year, at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 19, Hannah was in a 2010 Camry Toyota, driven by her boyfriend, Nicholas Lemmerond, with her cousin Natalie Carlson, both of Oshkosh.

When the three of them, all in their early 20s, reached the intersection of southbound Highway 61 and Highway 43 in Winona, a 2015 Chevy Silverado traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 61 collided with their vehicle, according to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report confirms that the driver of the Chevy, Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, of Winona was under the influence of alcohol.

Neither Adam, nor his passenger Trena Lynn Anderson, 35, also of Winona, were injured in the crash.

But Hannah, Nicholas and Natalie, all of whom were wearing seat belts, had very different luck.

All three were transported to Winona Health from the site of the crash. Lemmerond and Carlson had non-life-threatening injuries.

Hannah, however, passed away from her injuries after being transferred to La Crosse, according to Michelle.

Nobody could have imagined such a tragic ending to what was such a happy day.

On Feb. 18, Hannah — who loved dancing — participated in her first in-person WSU Dancescape performance.

Some of her loved ones were in town to watch her perform and experience Winona, with Hannah as their tour guide.

Hannah got a special surprise that day — her grandmother and godmother visited her as well. A video of their arrival shows Hannah screaming in excitement when she sees them.

Michelle was not there that day. She was visiting her cousin who has stage four breast cancer in Tennessee.

She considered not taking the trip because of Hannah's performance being in-person for the first time, but Hannah told her she should go and that with other family visiting, the performance could be recorded for her.

So Michelle went to Tennessee, not knowing what the near future would hold.

Before Hannah's performance, she showed her loved ones around Winona and went shopping with them, which led to her buying a dress for a family member's upcoming wedding that she'd never be able to attend.

After the performance, Hannah went out with her boyfriend, Nicholas, and cousin Natalie.

The crash happened just a block away from where her family members were staying at a hotel.

Michelle received a call that night that a bad crash had happened. She found a flight a few hours later to the Twin Cities and was then brought by family to La Crosse.

"She had been gone before I even got there, and I knew that," Michelle remembered.

Michelle would still likely have her daughter today alive and well if it weren't for one person's choice to drink and drive.

To people who even consider driving after drinking alcohol, Michelle said that if they call an Uber or ask for a ride or take any other option, they are potentially saving a family from having their hearts broken forever.

To make sure no one forgets this, Hannah's loved ones have taken the time to put up signs around Winona — especially on the Winona State University campus — to remind people to not drink and drive.

Michelle and these loved ones have already put out 47 signs in Winona; there are still about 30 left.

The signs, which include a picture of Hannah and say "Drunk drivers take young lives," were started by Hannah's high school's HOSA/FCCLA group in Stevens Point, Michelle said.

Many members of the Winona community, including families and students, have been interested in posting these signs at their homes, she said.

WSU asked for the signs to be posted on the campus, Michelle added.

People can request signs by texting Michelle their address at 715-347-1976.

While the signs are free, Michelle shared that a donation to the Spash HOSA group in Stevens Point is appreciated.