The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees:

Mya Goettl​​​​, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Melissa Hass-Goettl and Michael Goettl Jr.

Educator: Mrs. Laura Jensen – Retired Chi Hi Math Teacher

Mya’s comments about Mrs. Jensen: “Every day I walked into Mrs. Jensen’s classroom she had a smile on her face. I never met a teacher who had as much passion as Mrs. Jensen. She speaks of math as if it is her best friend. It was hard not to fall in love with math alongside her. Mrs. Jensen showed me what true devotion and love for learning looked like, and I strive to have a least one ounce of her passion in my future.”

Mrs. Jensen’s comments about Mya: “Mya knows how to persist against frustration! She experienced plenty of frustration in her Calculus class, even on the way to her frequently perfect test papers! She was not content to merely get all the details right, but she wanted to make sure that she had a deep understanding of the underlying concepts. Mya’s maturity in approaching emotionally challenging math work will serve her well in her education and career!”

Future Plans: Mya plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, where she will pursue the Pre-Medicine route. After her undergraduate education, she plans to attend medical school and hopefully reach her goal of becoming a physician, specializing in either anesthesiology or radiology.