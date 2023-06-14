One person is dead and four people, including two young children, are severely injured after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 collided with a Jeep head-on, authorities said.

Just after midnight Sunday, numerous law enforcement agencies responded to a car accident on I-94 at mile marker 40 in Dunn County. Dispatch reported numerous calls regarding a wrong-way driver on I-94 near Menomonie around midnight.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the initial investigation showed that a Toyota Corolla driver, Benjamin Wilfer, 33, of Eau Claire, struck a Jeep Compass head-on while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes. Wilfer died at the scene. The four passengers in the Jeep suffered injuries.

Authorities said the Jeep driver, identified as 28-year-old Demarie Ward of Chicago, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while three others — 27-year-old Ceirra Ellis of Maple Grove as well as two boys ages 8 and 6 — suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Boyceville Ambulance and Mayo Helicopter responded to the incident with Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials have not yet said whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.