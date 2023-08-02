First responders hosted Chippewa County residents for the annual National Night Out Tuesday evening at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that provides an opportunity to bring law enforcement, EMS and firefighters together with residents under positive circumstances.

Thomas Tiller said his 5-year-old thinks the night is better than Christmas.

“He loves trucks and sirens,” Tiller said.

People seldom get an opportunity to interact with law enforcement under positive circumstances, Tiller said.

“You know when they show up at your house it’s probably not going to be the best day of your life,” Tiller said. “But they’re super important members of this community and it’s nice to get to see them smiling and playing with the kids.”

Millions of Americans take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities each year. National Night Out events happen in all 50 states, U.S. territories and on military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.

In Chippewa Falls, the event delights young children as they get to hold fire hoses, climb into ambulances, pretend to drive police cars, run through water from fire pump trucks and watch demonstrations.

Four-year-old Matthew Lee said his favorite part of the night was when the police turned on the sirens.

“It was so loud and there were lights that flash. But I like the water too, running in the water,” he said. “I got all wet. So did my brother. Mom said we have to take a bath when we go home.”

Cadott Police Chief Daryl Pries said National Night Out helps his law enforcement team promote things they do in the community.

“We’re also just here interacting with people today,” he said.

Pries said he enjoys interacting with children at the events and letting them sit in the police vehicles.

“It means a lot. I mean hey, I got four kids,” he said. “It’s just something different for the kids to see a police car that looks like this. They think it’s a hot wheel like you buy at the Dollar General.”

Pries showed off a car that has been used by the Chippewa County Drug Task Force. Though the vehicle is mainly used for demonstrations or events, it is a fully functioning police vehicle that happens to look like a race car. That vehicle is now going to be housed in Cadott, Pries said.

The best part of the event is interacting with residents to see if they want to be volunteer firefighters, said Tilden Fire Department Lt. Kevin Steinmetz.

“We’re running shy of them,” he said. “It’s getting to be a pretty good concern right now. Ten years ago it wasn’t too bad but now we’re all getting to retirement age.”

Kathy Shear, who works fire rescue in Tilden, said she loves meeting people at the events and recruiting the next generation of small town first responders.

“We want to be sure that we have people to follow us in the future and we also want to teach kids and families about fire safety,” said Shear. “We just want to help the community. That’s all we want to do.”

Close Chippewa Falls Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Mompier helps a young girl hold a fire hose during Chippewa Falls National Night Out event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Six-year-old Bow Morgal of Cadott sits in a police vehicle during 2023’s National Night Out. The event took place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls Tuesday evening. Kids play in water spraying from a Chippewa Falls ladder truck during National Night Out at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Firefighter/Paramedic Jose Lagunas stands with a group of kids after showing them one of the city’s ambulances during National Night Out at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Tuesday. A Chippewa Falls fire truck at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Chippewa Falls’ National Night Out event delights children while creating positive interactions between first responders and locals. 2023 National Night Out in Chippewa Falls Chippewa Falls’ National Night Out event delights children while creating positive interactions between first responders and locals. Chippewa Falls Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Mompier helps a young girl hold a fire hose during Chippewa Falls National Night Out event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Six-year-old Bow Morgal of Cadott sits in a police vehicle during 2023’s National Night Out. The event took place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls Tuesday evening. Kids play in water spraying from a Chippewa Falls ladder truck during National Night Out at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Firefighter/Paramedic Jose Lagunas stands with a group of kids after showing them one of the city’s ambulances during National Night Out at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Tuesday. A Chippewa Falls fire truck at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Chippewa Falls’ National Night Out event delights children while creating positive interactions between first responders and locals.