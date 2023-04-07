The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is a destination for carnival- and concertgoers each summer. But the location has historical ties to agriculture and farming in Chippewa Falls and across the region — ties that go back 125 years to the first Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Now, construction of the fairgrounds’ $7 million agriculture campus will help ensure the future of agriculture and farming in America’s Dairyland.

Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association Executive Director Rusty Volk grew up farming in North Dakota where he later became co-owner of a farming operation with 1,900 acres of land.

Now Volk wants to use the fairgrounds’ shiny new digs to create an interest in, and appreciation for, farming and agricultural work.

“I’m a big proponent of saying we have to start teaching kids that it comes from the fork to the farm, instead of the farm to the fork. When I feed my little granddaughter all she sees is food going in her mouth. So where did that food come from? Well, trace it back to the farm,” Volk said. “Kids don’t know farms. They know forks. I want to change that. That’s why these animal barns, this campus, the showcases and events we have make a difference.”

Volk and the fairground staff have worked around the clock to make sure the new agriculture campus is complete before summer. The project is nearly complete.

Campus components

The campus consists of five barns, a coliseum expo building, showers, restrooms and a FEMA-designed safe room for tornadoes.

The expectation is all of the remaining construction will be done before the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, which is expected to bring more than 125,000 people July 12-16 to Chippewa Falls.

This year the fair celebrates its 125th anniversary.

“Exposure to animals, to farmers and whatnot is just as important as the annual fair — the rides and games and music — if not more so,” Volk said. “It’s important for agriculture. That’s the basis of animal production, whether it be milk, cheese, meat.”

The space can accommodate thousands of animals including cows, pigs, goats and sheep and tens of thousands of people.

“We already have a group interested in using one of the new barns for an event with 600 goats,” Volk said.

For the first time ever, the grounds now have buildings with heating and air conditioning, giving the facility year-round capabilities.

Economic impact

“I think adding this asset to the community is extremely positive,” said Chippewa Area Chamber of Commerce President Allyson Wisniewski. “Specifically, it’s a great addition as a tourism asset that will open up possibilities for groups and events that are looking for space like this.”

The chamber hosts the farmer appreciation dinner in June each year at the fairgrounds to celebrate the industry and its importance to the region.

“The agriculture community brings food to our tables and is a contribution to our economy overall,” Wisniewski said.

She also highlighted the effect on tourism and said the tourism industry brought $159 million in economic impact to Chippewa County, supporting about 1,500 jobs.

Having this as another additional asset within the fairgrounds itself will be huge for tourism,” Wisniewski said.

The project has been almost 15 years in the making.

In spring 2008, the Community Foundation of Chippewa County purchased the 56-acre fairgrounds from fair owners Jim Flanagan and Julius Lee for $600,000 and formed a nonprofit to oversee it. Volk was hired later that year to run the fairgrounds. Since then, he and other stakeholders have developed and amended plans to revamp the grounds.

Rehabilitation needed

The recent construction of the agriculture campus came out of a barn replacement project. The barns on site were more than a century old, Volk said.

After 130 years, a portion of the roof collapsed on the show barn/coliseum, otherwise known as the Red Barn, rendering the building unsafe for use.

The remaining 100-year-old swine/sheep barn and two cattle barns were beyond repair and it became apparent it was time to replace the animal barns and show arena facilities.

“We had to do something with them. We then went to a feasibility study to determine which buildings we could keep and which ones we had to get rid of,” Volk said. “I was not about to invest donor money into a building that was not going to stay around.”

Four years after the Red Barn was razed, the multi-building campus project is almost finished despite logistical and fiscal challenges that have come about since 2020.

“It’s been an extreme challenge to keep this going,” Volk said. “Needless to say our expenses almost doubled just because of everything related to COVID and the economy.”

Construction costs

At the 2022 Northern Wisconsin State Fair it was announced that the fairgrounds’ old livestock barns were being replaced with multi-purpose buildings. The construction project consists of five new structures:

Two cattle buildings for $1.1 million.

Coliseum show arena for $1.2 million.

Small animal building for $1 million.

FEMA safe room structure that includes restrooms, showers, concession area, storage and meeting area for $1.4 million.

The total projected cost for the building construction alone is more than $6 million, Volk said.

While the current plan brings the new buildings up to snuff, other elements will need to be funded to make the facility a functional space.

Stormwater, utilities and pavement replacement are expected to cost an additional $1.4 million.

There are two existing buildings — the horse barn and youth exhibit building, fairground staff would like to upgrade — provided additional funds are generated.

Volk said organizers also need to replace old pavement on worn roads and parking lots, upgrade lighting for parking areas and sidewalks and upgrade entrances for the safety and security of all events. Then there are costs that often get overlooked such as adding tables and chairs, building and walkway signs, a public address system, office supplies and other logistical items, Volk said.

That’s why Volk’s goal is to raise an additional $750,000. Assuming he is successful, the final cost will be almost $7 million.

Safe room

Volk is especially excited about the safe room, otherwise known as a tornado shelter.

The FEMA-designated and approved safe room structure is a new plan — Volk only received approval for it a couple months ago, though he submitted an application three years back.

“That particular safe room is actually going to be a bomb shelter almost, a tornado shelter for people to go in case of tornadoes,” Volk said. “Now we all know what’s happening with the weather these days. So this is very timely, that we create safety.”

The room can accommodate 311 people, according to renderings.

Volk said he wanted to add the safety structure because the fairgrounds have so many campers on site for various activities. Additionally, there is a campground a block away.

“They have no place to go if a tornado is coming,” he said. “Also the barns and the buildings we’re building are much stabler now than any buildings we had on the property before.”

Safety is a big concern for Volk and the fairground team. The barns were designed so people travel in certain areas, and animals in others. That’s relatively unprecedented for fairgrounds.

“We really minimize the time that humans and animals cross paths to keep it clean, so that you don’t have strollers rolling through manure anymore, and bringing it home and tracking everything all over,” Volk said. “E. coli and other bacteria are always a big concern with animals. This will be a lot more sanitary. We’re protecting the animals from humans and the human from animals because it goes both ways.”

Volk said he’s satisfied with how quickly the construction has come along. He’s proud of the workers, donors, and volunteers. But it’s all about making the public want to come visit the fairgrounds.

“People say, ‘Thank you.’ Kids learn about livestock. Teens play games and ride carnival rides. Farmers get appreciated. Families spend time outside. And people come to our sold-out music shows. We do a little of everything,” Volk said. “This new ag campus will be around for a very long time to make sure the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds lasts another century. And beyond.”

