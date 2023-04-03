When a loved one is terminally ill, there are many important and difficult decisions to make. Working with end-of-life hospice experts can make the last months, weeks or days of life easier and more comfortable. It can also provide needed support for families losing a loved one.

St. Croix Hospice recently opened a branch office in Chippewa Falls that will serve Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire and Taylor counties. St. Croix Hospice has been serving this region for years, and its Chippewa Falls branch puts local staff closer to the community they serve in the Chippewa Valley.

What is hospice?

Considered the model for compassionate care for people facing a life-limiting illness, hospice care provides medical care, pain management and emotional and spiritual support, according to the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization. Hospice care typically is covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

Hospice focuses on caring, not curing. Hospice services are available to patients with any terminal illness.

“It's more than just the final weeks or days of life. Generally, we can admit anybody with a prognosis of six months or less (to live),” said Greg Eisold, manager of clinical services at the St. Croix Hospice, Chippewa Falls branch. “Honestly, we really want to get in sooner rather than later because it's like we have a very unique spot in health care where we get to take care of the entire person.”

Eisold said hospice caregivers treat the whole person and spend quality time with their patients, which is not always the case with other medical caregivers who face the hustle and bustle of busy practices or emergency room medicine.

He said the new St. Croix Hospice branch in Chippewa Falls, which opened earlier this year, offers eight nurses — including five case managers, two on-call nurses and one admissions nurse. The on-call nurse covers most of the overnight and weekend calls, and the regular staff see patients five days out of the week. The nursing staff manages patients both in someone’s home or in facilities.

St. Croix Hospice also employs a social worker, chaplain and massage therapist, and Eisold said he hopes to hire a music therapist.

Aging population

The need for hospice care in Wisconsin is on the rise.

The U.S. Bureau of the Census, American Community Survey from 2017 to 2021 showed that Wisconsin had almost 1 million people age 65 and older. Of those, 290,620 lived alone.

The 2019 U.S. Census showed that those age 65 and older accounted for 17.5% of Wisconsin’s overall population. Chippewa County has 18.8% of its population that is age 65 and older.

Wisconsin hospice use among Medicare decedents reached 55.1% in 2018, compared to a national average of 50.3%, according to the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization. This was the eighth highest rate in the nation that year.

Offering care

“Someone said it was about living. It even chokes me up a little because you stop having the focus be about going to the hospital, or aggressively treating something. And it’s just like, hey, let's get back to you being as comfortable as possible and living a little bit of life, whatever that looks like,” Eisold said. “That has nothing to do with giving up. It's just making more of every moment that you do have left.”

Eisold said he is passionate about providing hospice care to the Chippewa community that he is connected to. He grew up in the Chippewa Valley and got his education at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

“I've never had a more rewarding career because we have people that truly care," Eisold said. "I've never seen so many people that are just willing to step up and always put the patient first and make sure that not only the patient but the family feels well cared for.”

St. Croix Hospice caregivers typically provide support to a patient’s family for 13 months after the patient has died.

“Just to make sure to check in at those hard times; those anniversaries, birthdays, holidays, just to make sure that they are able to get back on their feet and also connecting them with programs to help them in their grief and just the entire bereavement process,” Eisold said. “We're just giving that little bit of extra on top of the care that they're already receiving from their loved ones or from their facilities.”

“We definitely want to meet them where they're at.”

St. Croix Hospice operates in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Learn more about St. Croix in Chippewa Falls at www.stcroixhospice.com/chippewa-falls-wi.

Marshfield Clinic Lake Hallie Center will discontinue urgent care services in May Marshfield Clinic Lake Hallie Center will be discontinuing urgent care services after May 19.