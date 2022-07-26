New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site open

A new community COVID-19 testing site has opened in the parking lot at 615 W. Clairemont Ave, next to Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. Testing is free and individuals can drive, walk, or roll through the site.

Testing hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 2 pm – 6 pm and Saturdays 10 am – 2 pm. PCR tests are available for anyone age 1+. Take-home rapid antigen tests will also be available for pick up at the site for anyone age 2+. The test site will be operated by Accelerated Clinical Labs.

“With a higher number of cases in our community, we want to make getting a test as easy as possible,” says Lieske Giese, Health Department director. “If you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get a test.”

No appointments are needed for this testing site, though participants will be asked to register in advance or at the site by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. Additional local testing sites are also available at bit.ly/SymptomsTesting. People under age 18 will need a parent present to consent to be tested.

What to do after being tested:

Following testing, people who are sick should stay home and separate from others as much as possible until they get their results.

For more information about this site, call the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at 715-839-4718.

Please do not contact CVTC with questions about the testing site.