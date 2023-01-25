New United Way program provides 27 computers to individuals

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley recently completed the first device distribution as part of its new Digital Equity and Inclusion program.

A total of 27 individuals received a fully subsidized, refurbished laptop computer in partnership with Eau Claire County Human Services and PCs for People. All devices were provided to individuals under 200% of the federal poverty level or 60% of area median income.

The new Digital Equity & Inclusion program is a partnership with Eau Claire County and has four priorities.

1. Broadband – increase number of reliable and affordable internet service connections

2. Devices – increase supply of high-quality, cost-efficient devices

3. Skills & Literacy – increase training for usage of devices

4. Tech Support – increase technical support to assist residents with device issues

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley understands that the internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to connect students, workers, and families with the resources they need to succeed in the world. Whether it’s gaining education, accessing healthcare, managing finances, growing careers, or connecting with family and friends, United Way understands that those impacted by the digital divide do not have the same opportunity to participate in society.

“The ability to access and use the internet is a necessity to access resources in today’s world,” stated United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s Executive Director Andy Neborak. “Unfortunately, in Eau Claire County alone 4,688 households have no internet access and 5,964 individuals in Eau Claire County have no computer at home. This program will aim to reduce those numbers so residents have equitable access to resources.”

The first Digital Resource Fair, including Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) sign-ups, device distributions, and technology trainings is taking place on March 4 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Main Street Gym in Augusta, WI. To register for this event, please visit https://www.uwgcv.org/digital-resource-fair or call 715-834-5043.

This first device distribution is making an immediate impact, as recipients have shared responses such as “this device will help raise my son” and “this gift will be a great blessing.”

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley hopes to provide 300 devices this year to those in need in Eau Claire County. Current funding supports just over 130 devices. Those interested in financially supporting this effort can contact Amber at the United Way office by calling 715-834-5043.

To get more information on United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s Digital Equity & Inclusion program or to be connected to area resources, please visit https://www.uwgcv.org/digital-equity-inclusion-initiative.

