The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival will open June 10 for its second season. The event takes place over four consecutive weekends at the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls.

Master Ticktock, otherwise known as Executive Director Mark Lakowske, oversees the Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival.

It’s been a labor of love to get the fair running. The space where it is held off 50th Avenue was once home to another annual renaissance fair that shuttered about a decade ago.

“There have been other shows on these grounds but we’re the first in about 10 years or more,” Lakowske said.

If you go What: Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends of June 10 through July 2 Where: Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds, 2302 Nelson Road Chippewa Falls Cost: 3 and under free, 4-7 years $10, 8-64 years $15, 65+ $10

The work that went into prepping the space which sat dormant all those years was taxing. Lakowske said in the months leading up to the opening in 2022 there were lots of sleepless nights. But the first year’s festival was a big success and now the festival returns again.

“Just come have fun and play again,” he said. “Check your troubles at the door.”

Erika Nordmeyer and Victor Volney traveled to the fair from Minnesota in 2022. They spend a lot of time traveling to renaissance fairs, they said.

“We actually have a Facebook group — Midwest Festival Companions — for like-minded people up here in the Midwest,” Nordmeyer said. “We literally just go from fair to fair celebrating. It’s really great. Anybody is welcome to join us.”

Nordmeyer and Volney said they were impressed with Newbourne Village.

“It’s actually really wonderful,” Nordmeyer said. “It’s so good. I really love to dress up and see, like, all the vendors and cool things that people make. It’s my big inspiration.”

Volney has been going to renaissance fairs for most of his life and hopes to keep doing so.

“In Minnesota my mother and father took me when I was a very young kid and I’ve been going almost every year of my life now,” he said.

He too enjoys the artisans and craftsmen at the events.

“There’s great skill and talent showcased out here with the vendors,” he said. “I latch on to that and obviously seeing people dressed up always influenced me and inspired me as a kid. I tailored my life to be like, I’m going to dress up and go to these.”

The two agree that the main point of this lifestyle is to not just dress up but to meet new people, connect and travel the country.

During this year’s fair there will be vendors, performers in costume, hand-crafted wears, swordplay, blacksmithing and cooking demonstrations, singing and other stage shows, comedy, live music, a hypnosis show, animals, food and fun play with interactive characters like gnomes, mermaids, even the queen.