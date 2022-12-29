Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates $2,500 to Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WLAX/WEUX-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television stations serving La Crosse/Eau Claire and the surrounding area, today announced that the Foundation will donate $2,500 to the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation.

Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation, which is made up of members of the 14 veteran services organizations in Eau Claire County that serve their local veterans and their families, is currently building Veterans Park, a proper tribute in the Chippewa Valley where flag holidays could be celebrated and honored. Once the park is completed, programs will be created that will aid in some of the most perilous obstacles facing veterans such as homelessness, suicide prevention, mental health support, housing, job placement, and readjustment into civilian life.

“The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation is very excited that Nexstar is on board to support our Veteran Tribute project,” said Mark Beckfield, board of trustees member for the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation. “We are always very humbled when upstanding members of our great community align with our mission to support the Chippewa Valley Veterans that have given so much for all of us. We are looking to start construction of the Tribute Trail project along the Eau Claire River this spring, which is only made possible through donations like this one from Nexstar. We thank you for your generosity and support for this important community project.”

“The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation makes a tangible difference in the Eau Claire community and to the lives of our local veterans,” said Cory Gylock, vice president and general manager of WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV. “We’re so proud to align with this organization and grateful for the services they provide to the Chippewa Valley. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is making this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between WLAX/WEUX-TV and Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.