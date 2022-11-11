Noise complaint leads to arrests for intoxicated use of firearm and reckless endangerment

On Friday at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie police officers were dispatched to 13026 40th Ave. for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots.
An officer responded and found two men standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two went back inside the apartment. The officer knocked on the door. While waiting for an answer, the officer observed several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
After investigation, it was determined that Dean Oslund, 19, of Lake Hallie and Gavin Harris, 20, of Onalaska were responsible for discharging the firearm. Both Oslund and Harris were intoxicated, each with BAC levels over 0.20, police said.
The firearm used was a .45-caliber semi automatic pistol. Oslund and Harris allegedly discharged the pistol several times in a reckless fashion from the sidewalk of the apartment. police said. The location of the firearm discharge is in a residential area with other homes in the vicinity of the gunshots.
In July, the legislative committee of Dunn County approved a referendum question that is unprecedented in rural America. The question asks Congress and the U.S. President to nationalize healthcare. Now it looks like that referendum may make waves in Wisconsin.
John Wagner was recently appointed to serve as president of not one, but two local hospitals. Wagner is now president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, visited Cadott on Thursday where they announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) to 12 Wisconsin counties. Crescent Meats will use a $1.6 million Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant, as part of RPN, to offset the costs associated with a 20,000 square foot expansion project which will add 35 jobs.
Barron County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in October, their first new fatalities in a few months, said Public Health Director Laura Sauve. She was saddened that new deaths are still occurring there.
The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.
In July, the legislative committee of Dunn County approved a referendum question that is unprecedented in rural America. The question asks Congress and the U.S. President to nationalize healthcare. Now it looks like that referendum may make waves in Wisconsin.
Chippewa Falls can now add new EMS and Police staff and raise pay for first responders, after the Nov. 8 vote on a public safety referendum. That means the city will be hiring additional public safety employees plus increasing Police, and Fire & Emergency Services Departments’ wages and benefits.