Noise complaint leads to arrests for intoxicated use of firearm and reckless endangerment

On Friday at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie police officers were dispatched to 13026 40th Ave. for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots.

An officer responded and found two men standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two went back inside the apartment. The officer knocked on the door. While waiting for an answer, the officer observed several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.

After investigation, it was determined that Dean Oslund, 19, of Lake Hallie and Gavin Harris, 20, of Onalaska were responsible for discharging the firearm. Both Oslund and Harris were intoxicated, each with BAC levels over 0.20, police said.

The firearm used was a .45-caliber semi automatic pistol. Oslund and Harris allegedly discharged the pistol several times in a reckless fashion from the sidewalk of the apartment. police said. The location of the firearm discharge is in a residential area with other homes in the vicinity of the gunshots.

Oslund and Harris were arrested and transported to the Chippewa County Jail for charges of Felony Reckless Endangerment and Operating a Firearm While Intoxicated.

No one was injured and no property damage was located at this time, police said.

