After more than a decade of planning and fundraising, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair opened its new agriculture campus Monday in Chippewa Falls.

While fairgrounds staff are still fundraising for last-minute needs such as lighting, signs and repaving, the campus signaled it is ready to receive fairgoers in July with a ribbon cutting Monday.

The new $7 million ag campus will host the 125th fair July 12-16.

Northern Wisconsin State Fair executive director Rusty Volk said as work crews excavated prior to construction of the new campus, they located a cinder block with the date 6-26-23 chiseled onto it. The year referenced was not 2023, as the cinder block was a century old. Volk said he took that as a good sign.

“One hundred years to the day from when this was dated we are hosting our ribbon cutting on the new campus,” Volk said. “It’s really amazing that 100 years later we could have a ribbon cutting ceremony at the fairgrounds.”

Among other artifacts found during construction were an old horseshoe and a draft horse’s bones, speaking to the long history of agriculture and animal showmanship associated with the grounds.

The new fairground facilities include five barns, a coliseum expo building, showers, restrooms and a FEMA designed safe room for tornadoes.

While planners sought to have all facilities ready for the 125,000 people expected to attend the fair, some buildings will not be available.

Volk said construction is nearly complete on the facilities, but some work remains.

“The cattle barns are operational,” he said.

The safe room otherwise known as the farmhouse, or FEMA building, is still a couple months from completion.

“Believe me, it’s going to get done in a couple of months,” Volk said.

Volk said the delay could not be helped. Electrical work and supply shortages delayed the launch of the new building. Once completed, it will be able accommodate 311 people during a natural disaster, according to renderings.

Wood paneling is still being installed at the Custer Coliseum, which is both air-conditioned and heated, but otherwise it is on track to be ready for visitors in a couple weeks. The wood paneling comes from trees on the property that were removed to make space for the new campus.

Volk said planners were intentional in trying to repurpose natural materials from the land.

Volk said agriculture is a necessary and meaningful part of young people’s education, particularly in rural America. The longtime farmer and fairground director wants people to know where their food comes from, which includes meat and dairy — two large scale and historic agricultural industries in Wisconsin.

That’s part of his passion and drive in supporting, and fundraising for, the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds agricultural campus.

“Exposure to animals, to farmers and what not is just as important as the annual fair. If not more so. It’s important for agriculture,” Volk said.

The new ag space can accommodate thousands of animals, including cows, pigs, goats and sheep, and tens of thousands of people.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said when he was introduced to the project he was attracted to the long-term vision for the campus.

“I don’t want to do something that’s five, 10 years. If we’re going to do something we need to have it stay; to have it last 50 to 100 (years). That’s what’s exciting to me about this project,” Hoffman said. “Just think of all the youth and the individuals that will be impacted by the opportunity to use these buildings and the show ring.”

Hoffman said when he served on the board for the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds a few years ago, “for a while we were worried that the buildings were going to fall in on the kids.”

Former president of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair board Chuck Frenette said: “This is a great addition. This has been a long time coming.”

Frenette said significant changes have been made to the campus in the past 15 years.

“Where we’ve come from to where we are today — you wouldn’t know it was the same place,” he said.

Ken Briggs is in charge of security at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and said the new additions will attract more visitors to the fairgrounds.

“There’s more room here and more buildings and stuff to see. The livestock shows will have a better presentation,” Briggs said.

Past Fairest of the Fair Attendant Hannah Tambornino said she used to show horses at the fair.

“Some people have reservations because everything new is always super scary. However, Rusty has set out all this stuff about safety, how we’re going to make it a lot safer for our fairgoers and our exhibitors so I feel like this is a really good change,” Tambornino said.

She said as a fairgoer and past exhibitor, her biggest concern was always her animals’ safety. Her fears have been alleviated by the new set up, which separates animals and visitors.

Animals will enter from the back of the facility while people enter from the front. This not only keeps the animals safe, but also means fairgoers don’t have to worry about walking through manure.

Reigning Fairest of the Fair Attendant Ally Lehmann said she exhibited swine, cattle and horses at the fair starting when she was in first grade.

She said the new campus will prioritize safety and cleanliness.

“I’m just really excited to be here supporting this project and supporting Rusty. I think this is important,” Lehmann said.