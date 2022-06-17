Northwest Region Construction update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.

Ashland County

Highway: WIS 112

Location: White River Bridge

Schedule: May 31 to July

Cost: $314,221

Description: Replacing the bridge joints and overlaying the bridge deck.

Traffic impacts: WIS 112 is closed, and traffic is being detoured via US 2 and WIS 13.

Barron County

Highway: US 8

Location: County P in Almena to North Wye Street in Barron

Schedule: April 25 to late July

Cost: $5.39 million

Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt surface on US 8 and replacing it with new asphalt, paving wider shoulders and adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips, installing new storm sewer in Poskin, cleaning and lining culverts, adjusting guardrail and placing new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures controlled by flagging.

Highway: US 53 northbound

Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron

Schedule: April 4 to October

Cost: $11.55 million

Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay and placing new asphalt; completing spot repairs on structures at Carlson School Drive, County AA, the Chetek River, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8 and placing a concrete overlay on each of the structures; replacing the concrete deck on the structure at County A; cleaning culverts and ditches; replacing culvert apron end walls, guardrail, pavement markings and signage; and completing spot improvements at Rest Area 34 and overlaying all concrete parking areas with asphalt.

Traffic impacts:

• A single lane of northbound US 53 will be closed for the duration of the project.

• During structure rehab work, the approximate limits of the lane closures are from County M to Carlson School Road, just south of County A to Knapp Street and just south of 20th Street to US 8.

• There is a 14-foot maximum width restriction from County M to US 8.

• The speed limit within each work zone is 60 mph.

• Flagging will be utilized as necessary on the roads underneath the bridge structures including Carlson School Road, County AA, County A, County I, Knapp Street, 20th Street and US 8.

• Single-lane closures on County I at the US 53 overpass might be used during working hours.

• The northbound US 53 on-ramp from US 8 is closed.

Highway: WIS 48

Location: Hay River Flowage, Cumberland

Schedule: March 28 to August

Cost: $1.24 million

Description: Replacing a culvert with a bridge, bridge approaches and guardrail.

Traffic impacts:

• WIS 48 is open to one lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals.

o There is a 14-foot maximum width restriction in the work zone.

o The speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 25 mph.

Bayfield County

Highway: US 63

Location: Drummond Lake Road to US 2

Schedule: May 31 to August

Cost: $12.93 million

Description: From Drummond Lake Road to County E East: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt over it; installing rumble strips; cleaning and replacing culverts; replacing culvert apron end walls and curb and gutter where needed; placing gravel on the shoulders and rip rap; and marking the pavement. From County E East to US 2: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt; replacing guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging operations in work areas.

Highway: Old US 2

Location: Pine Creek Bridge in the town off Pilsen southwest of Ashland

Schedule: June 13 to August

Cost: $468,000

Description: Replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts: Old US 2 is closed at the bridge.

Buffalo County

Highway: US 10

Location: Holmes Creek Bridge northwest of Mondovi

Schedule: June 13 to August

Cost: $436,536

Description: Replacing the bridge, reconstructing roadway approaches to the structure and replacing guardrail.

Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter single-lane closure controlled by flagging.

Highway: County E

Location: Branch Waumandee Creek Bridge northwest of Arcadia

Schedule: June 13 to August

Cost: $436,536

Description: Replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts: County E is closed at the bridge.

Highway: County G

Location: Eagle Creek Bridge north of Fountain City

Schedule: May 16 to late July

Cost: $647,169

Description: Replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts: County G is closed at the bridge to through traffic.

Highway: County OO

Location: Branch Rose Valley Creek Bridge south of Cochrane

Schedule: May 16 to late July

Cost: $381,949

Description: Replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts: County OO is closed at the bridge.

Buffalo and Eau Claire counties

Highway: WIS 37

Location: US 10 in Mondovi to WIS 85 in the town of Brunswick

Schedule: June 8 to September

Cost: $9.13 million

Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and placing 3.25 inches of asphalt, paving the shoulders, performing culvert maintenance, replacing guardrail, installing rumble strips and pavement marking and rehabilitating the Peeso Creek Bridge.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on the bridge controlled by temporary signals.

Buffalo and Trempealeau counties

Highway: WIS 35/54

Location: Bridges over the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River

Schedule: July 12, 2021, to October 2022

Cost: $10.42 million

Description: Replacing both bridges, increasing the grade on the structures for improved drainage, reconstructing about one mile of roadway approaches, maintaining the public river access at the east channel bridge and replacing the railroad crossing at the project’s west limits in 2022.

Traffic impacts:

• Motorists are traveling on temporary roadway and bridges.

• The speed limit in the project limits has been reduced from 55 mph to 30 mph.

• WIS 35/54 will be closed for two weeks for the replacement of the rail crossing; currently, the closure is scheduled for July 5 to 19. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 93 and WIS 95.

Burnett County

Highway: County D

Location: North Williams Road to County M east of Grantsburg

Schedule: May 2 to July

Cost: $1.9 million

Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing asphalt, paving new asphalt, realigning a stream and installing guardrail and pavement marking.

Traffic impacts:

• County D is closed to through traffic from North Williams Road to County M.

o Motorists are being detoured at County D in Grantsburg to County M North.

o Access to businesses and residences in the work zone is being maintained.

Chippewa and Clark counties

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Bridges over Stillson Creek, 190th Street, Paint Creek and County X in Chippewa County and the Cardinal Avenue bridge over WIS 29 in Clark County

Schedule: May 3 to August

Cost: $1.82 million

Description: Making concrete surface repairs; replacing bridge joints, wing wall parapet and asphalt approaching both sides of each structure; and overlaying the bridge decks with concrete.

Traffic impacts:

• Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on east- and westbound WIS 29 between County J in Chippewa Falls and WIS 27 in Cadott.

o The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in the work zones.

• The eastbound WIS 29 exit ramp is closed at Cardinal Avenue east of Owen.

• Cardinal Avenue is closed south of WIS 29.

o One-way traffic will be able to access the WIS 29 ramps from the north.

Clark County

Highway: County NN

Location: Roger Creek Bridge southeast of Stanley

Schedule: June 14 to August

Cost: $449,671

Description: Replacing the bridge, guardrail and pavement markings

Traffic impacts: Road is closed at the bridge.

Dunn County

Highway: US 12

Location: Wilson Creek Bridge west of Knapp

Schedule: April 11 to July

Cost: $1.27 million

Description: Replacing the bridge, the asphalt approaches on both sides of the structure, guardrail, pavement markings and signs.

Traffic impacts: Motorists are using a one-lane bypass controlled by temporary signals.

Highway: WIS 25

Location: Red Cedar River in the town Dunn north to 490th Street in the city of Menomonie

Schedule: May 2 to July

Cost: $4.16 million

Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt pavement; installing centerline rumble strips; widening paved shoulders; adding a turn lane at 380th Avenue; replacing a culvert and spot curb and gutter; and installing new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging operations in portions of the work zone.

Highway: County K

Location: Flayton Creek Bridge north of Connorsville

Schedule: May 12 to July

Cost: $472,737

Description: Replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts: County K is closed at the bridge to through traffic.

Eau Claire County

Highway: US 12

Location: County D on the east side of Fall Creek to south junction of County M east of Augusta

Schedule: May 2 to late September

Cost: $5.96 million

Description: Removing and recycling a portion of the pavement and resurfacing the roadway; cleaning, lining or replacing culverts; clearing ditches; adding centerline rumble strips; making spot curb and gutter repairs; and installing new pavement marking.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Highway: WIS 312

Location: Jeffers Road, Eau Claire

Schedule: April 4 to mid-June

Cost: $612,061

Description: Realigning the north- and southbound left-turn lanes for better sight distance; upgrading traffic signals at the intersection; adding north and south crosswalks; and upgrading curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

Traffic impacts:

• Northbound Jeffers Road is closed north and south of WIS 312.

o Jeffers Road traffic is being detoured via 10th Avenue, Clairemont Avenue and Truax Boulevard.

• No left turns from east- or westbound WIS 312 onto Jeffers Road are permitted.

Jackson County

Highway: I-94

Location: County F to Perry Creek in the Black River Falls area

Schedule: April 11 to September

Cost: $14.3 million.

Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement; making spot repairs to the underlying concrete pavement; and placing new asphalt pavement and pavement markings on I-94 and the US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 interchange ramps; and adjusting guardrail.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter nighttime single-lane closures from Sunday night to Saturday morning for paving operations.

Pierce County

Highway: US 10/63 and WIS 65

Location: US 10/63-WIS 65 intersection and US 10/63 from North Oak Street to North Beulah Street in Ellsworth

Schedule: Aug. 23 to October 2021 and April 18 to June 2022

Cost: $1.84 million

Description: Milling the existing pavement and replacing it with new asphalt, upgrading curb ramps and replacing pavement marking. Realigning left-turn lanes at the US 10/63/WIS 65 intersection to allow for improved truck turning movements at the intersection and upgrading the signals there, all in 2022.

Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter shoulder closures and lane shifts as finishing work is completed.

Highway: WIS 29/35

Location: South Main Street to WIS 65, River Falls

Schedule: June 14 to September

Cost: $1.28 million

Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt; modifying the Emory Circle intersection to a right-out only from Emery Circle onto WIS 29/35; modifying the southwest quadrant of the South Wasson Lane roundabout to better accommodate trucks; removing existing guardrail; constructing new curb ramps, curb and gutter and sidewalk; and installing pavement marking.

Traffic impacts: Lanes are open, but traffic is shifted.

Polk County

Highway: US 63

Location: County J southwest of the village of Clayton to US 8 in Turtle Lake

Schedule: May 31 to July

Cost: $3.94 million

Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement, relaying it and placing new asphalt over it and rehabilitating or replacing culverts.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

St. Croix County

Highway: I-94

Location: Carmichael Road bridge over I-94 in Hudson

Schedule: May 2 to late August, all but the polymer overlay; that must be done by Sept. 16

Cost: $1.25 million

Description: Replacing the bridge's expansion joints and the approach slabs on each side of the structure; patching cracks and spalling in the bridge girders and abutment wings; placing a polymer overlay on the bridge deck; and adjusting and tensioning a tilted sign's anchor nuts.

Traffic impacts:

• Two lanes in each direction will remain open on the Carmichael Road Bridge during peak travel times.

• The inner left-turn lane from Crest View Drive onto Carmichael Road is closed.

Highway: I-94

Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin

Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023

Cost: $6.14 million

Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:

• Westbound I-94 lane closures

o 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

o 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.

o 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

o 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.

o 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Highway: I-94

Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128

Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023

Cost: $21.6 million

Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following closures on I-94 for the coming week at:

• Carr Creek:

o Westbound I-94 left shoulder closure.

o Westbound I-94 lane closures:

 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

 6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.

 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

o Eastbound I-94 lane closures:

 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

 6 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

• County NN:

o Westbound I-94 lane closures:

 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

 6 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.

 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Highway: WIS 64

Location: WIS 65 intersection, New Richmond

Schedule: June 1 to late August

Cost: $702,419

Description: Realigning left-turn lanes on east- and westbound WIS 64, pouring new concrete medians and installing new traffic signal poles.

Traffic impacts: The inner left-turn lanes on WIS 65 are closed.

Highway: Wisconsin Street North

Location: 6th Street North to 3rd Street North, village of North Hudson

Schedule: April 21 to July

Cost: $641,142

Description: Reconstructing the street and replacing sanitary and storm sewer and water main.

Traffic impacts: Wisconsin Street North is closed, and traffic is being detoured via WIS 35, Sommers Street North and Galahad Street North.

Sawyer County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County W in Winter to County GG in Loretta

Schedule: June 6 to August

Cost: $4.53 million

Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and placing new asphalt; replacing guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Taylor County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: County B in Gilman to WIS 73 South

Schedule: June 3 to July

Cost: $2.31 million

Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and placing new asphalt; adding centerline rumble strips; replacing culverts and several curb ramps; cleaning ditches; adjusting guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Trempealeau County

Highway: WIS 54

Location: Beaver Creek Bridge west of Galesville

Schedule: April 4 to October

Cost: $1.67 million

Description: Replacing the deck, some girders, the asphalt approach slabs on both sides of the bridge and guardrail.

Traffic impacts:

• The bridge is open to a single lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals.

o The allowable width for through traffic is 13 feet.

Highway: County D

Location: Irvin Creek Bridge, Whitehall

Schedule: May 2 to July

Cost: $705,320

Description: Replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts: Motorists are using a temporary bypass.

Highway: Kowahl Road

Location: North Branch Elk Creek Bridge, town of Hale

Schedule: May 3 to July

Cost: $396,673

Description: Replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts: Motorists are using a temporary bypass.

Washburn County

Highway: US 53

Location: Between Mackey and Ross roads in the town of Trego

Schedule: March 17, 2021, to November 2022

Cost: $17.65 million

Description: Reconstructing US 53 from Mackey Road to existing US 63, relocating US 63 to closely follow the existing Wild Rivers State Trail and constructing a new grade separated interchange connecting US 53 with realigned US 63, new west frontage road from Mackey Road to County E and turn lanes along US 53 at existing intersections, including Mackey, O’Brien and Ross roads.

Traffic impacts:

• Traffic on US 53 is reduced to one lane in each direction on the southbound lanes.

o Temporary signals are in operation at the US 53 intersection at US 63 and Liesch Road.

o The speed limit on US 53 is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph and on US 63 is reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph in the work zone.

Highway: US 63

Location: Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street, Spooner

Schedule: March 28 to November

Cost: $8.2 million

Description: Reconstructing US 63 from WIS 70 to Poplar Street with new pavement, sidewalk, curb and gutter; reconstructing the US 63/WIS 70 intersection; rehabilitating US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to WIS 70 by milling the existing asphalt and overlaying the road with new asphalt; converting US 63 from Greenwood Avenue to Poplar Street to a three-lane road, with one lane for traffic in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center to improve safety and reduce overall corridor travel times; installing new sanitary and storm sewer and water main; improving pedestrian access to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act standards at intersections; and installing new street lighting, pavement marking and signing.

Traffic impacts:

• US 63 is closed from WIS 70 to Poplar Street.

o Traffic is being detoured via WIS 70 and US 53.

o During construction, alleys and cross streets will be kept open as much as possible.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: US 53 to the south junction of County M east of Spooner

Schedule: May 2 to late September

Cost: $4.82 million

Description: Recycling a portion of the existing pavement and resurfacing the road; replacing culverts; and placing new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Regionwide Pavement Marking Project

Highway: Various

Location: Various

Schedule: May 31 to October

Cost: $1.13 million

Description: Replacing paving marking.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter moving lane closures in work areas. For the upcoming week, no work is planned.

For more information regarding traffic impacts and transportation news in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest

• Visit the NW region's 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

