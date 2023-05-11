Northwood Technical College held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mobile welding lab on the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin Reservation on Monday.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, the 53-foot mobile welding lab began its inaugural welding course in April with eight members of the St. Croix Tribe.

“The St. Croix Tribe asked Northwood Technical College to help them build their workforce with professional development and skills that would allow them to become self-sufficient in trades, which would decrease their need to utilize outside contractors. Northwood Tech responded in partnership, compassion and support,” said higher education and community development researcher for the St. Croix Tribe Janine McNulty.

“This mobile welding training unit is a product of continuing partnership between the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and Northwood Tech, and is proof that bringing opportunity to people in their place creates success,” McNulty said.

John Will, president of Northwood Technical College, said he is excited to extend access to welding education throughout the area, and he greatly appreciates the partnership with the St. Croix tribal community to make this first round of trainings possible.

The mobile welding lab is part of the three-year RESTORE (Restoring Employment through Support, Training, Outreach, Recruitment, and Education) project as part of a $10 million Workforce Innovation Grant under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The RESTORE project presented a partnership between the Northwood Technical College and Chippewa Valley Technical College with the purpose of assisting Wisconsin regions wanting to address and solve the critical workforce shortage in the growing manufacturing industry while providing highly trained individuals to fill current open positions.

“This mobile lab brings opportunity directly into our communities by allowing the training to come into schools, factories and anywhere else needed,” said secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Missy Hughes. “This is more than just a classroom or training tool. This is a place where careers and new businesses begin.”

Dori Marty, director grants/resource development for Northwood Tech said it is exciting to see an idea come into reality.

“The idea to have a mobile welding lab started a few years ago and the Workforce Innovation Grant made it possible,” Marty said.

The lab is part of the College’s expanding options for Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing training. With eight individual welding booths, students can practice hands-on skills and employers can have employees trained to upskill their abilities to receive customized welding credentials.

Since the lab is mobile, power will either be supplied by a generator or shore power at the training site.

“With the launch of our mobile welding trailer, we will be able to provide training in our rural areas that are convenient for our students and business partners,” said associate dean of workforce and community development Liz Pizzi.

Employers can elect to have customized training for their employees or individuals can choose to enroll in courses. Depending on the customized training for each session and/or individual, various credentials can be attained including:

Shielded Metal Arc Welding (7 credits)

Gas Metal Arc Welding (7 credits)

Flex Cored Arc Welding (6 credits)

Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (8 credits)

Welding/Maintenance and Fabrication (14 credits) Technical Diplomas

Stainless Steel Certificate (6 credits).

For more information on sessions and customizable welding credentials through Northwood Tech, email CustomizedTraining@NorthwoodTech.edu.