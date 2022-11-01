‘Nothing typical about it’: Inside the life of a coroner

It’s a big job with no small amount of responsibility: investigating deaths. The goal for the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office is to provide compassionate, complete and accurate medicolegal investigations.

“We pretty much do in-depth, death investigations on every death that occurs within Chippewa County,” said Ronald Patten, the county coroner.

The mission of the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office is to provide a voice for the deceased in terms of any unexplained, unusual or suspicious deaths.

These include accidents, homicides, suicides, deaths attended by a physician, deaths following a medical intervention, deaths within 24 hours of admission to a health care facility and deaths where the attending physician is unavailable or unwilling to sign the death certificate.

If an accident happened to someone in Chippewa County and that person is taken to a hospital in a different county, then Chippewa County coroners have to investigate those deaths also, because the event that led to the death started here.

“There’s just nothing typical about it. It can be anytime, day or night,” Patten said. “I’ve had as many as seven calls within a five-minute period. And I’ve had times where we did not have a call for three or four days. So it’s not able to be planned. Which of course, death isn’t planned.”

Coroners are constitutional positions elected to a four-year term through popular vote. They differ from medical examiners in that medical examiners are appointed positions, employees to the county that they serve.

Neither a coroner or medical examiner needs to be a physician, but strong understanding of disease process, pathology and investigative work is required.

Once a call about a death comes in, there’s a standard operating procedure that the coroner and his deputies need to enact.

“We go to the scene. We’ll get dispatched by the sheriff’s department. And we go there and look the whole scene over as we’re coming up to it. Then when we get there, we’ll talk to the sheriff’s department or whoever is there. Sometimes it’s family,” Patten said.

They’ll ask anyone on sight for information about what happened.

“We have a sheet that we fill all the information out on. We do the body and decide then if an autopsy will be needed or if the person can go directly to the funeral home,” he said. “If we know the person had, for instance, heart failure or cancer or something for a long time, then we call the funeral home and they come to do the removal.”

But if there’s anything that Patten and his staff think is a little odd or unexplained, they take the body to the morgue.

“At that point, the deputies or myself determine if we’re going to do an autopsy,” Patten said.

Both the coroner and his deputies work from the road frequently. They don’t spend much time at the office, Patten said.

The deputies make Patten’s job easier. They go out to the scene and analyze everything.

“Sometimes I go on the cases myself. But otherwise one of the deputies goes out there and gets all the information and the pictures, and works with the sheriff’s departments or local police. They bring it back to me and we decide if there’s going to be an autopsy done.”

All the cases that come to the coroner’s office have to be reviewed by Patten, he said.

Patten works closely with Joshua Walters, deputy coroner for Chippewa County. Walters has been an EMT now for a little under a year and was an EMR before that. Walters said he became an investigator because he had developed a professional relationship with Patten over in Boyd.

“Ron’s the ambulance director and fire chief in Boyd, and I joined them in 2019. Ron and I have become very close. I took a liking to investigation work and determining cause and manner of death,” Walters said. “I decided to work for him at the county coroner’s.”

Walters said the hardest part of the work at the county coroner’s office is when they get called to deal with someone they know personally.

“I would say treat every case the same, but it’s definitely harder when it’s somebody you know,” Walters said.

For Patten, the worst part of the job is working on cases involving kids.

“I would say the hardest part is dealing with the death of infants or young kids, especially when they’ve been assaulted. Those cases are really hard. It just shouldn’t happen but it does,” Patten said. “The families are completely just decimated over it. And you can see it on the faces of all the people that work those cases — the sheriff’s department, police, the funeral homes and in our department. It’s hard on everybody.”

Although the work is difficult and strenuous, both men said they feel called to keep doing the job.

“I would say the most rewarding part of the job would be helping people. If you help families through any time they have a death they’re so appreciative of it. And you know the corner department, from time to time, even gets thank you notes for how kind we were to help them through,” Patten said.

For Walters, the most rewarding part of the job is being there for the families during the hardest time of their life and helping them through tough situations.

“Compassion makes you a good coroner,” Walters said.

“Everybody that I work with are very good. And they’re in touch with the feelings of the people that are going through such a tragedy,” Patten said. “Like Josh said, you must be compassionate, organized and consistent.”