NWS issues winter storm watch for Chippewa, Eau Claire counties

Chippewa Falls can say goodbye to its recent spell of mild winter weather.

A winter storm moving through through the region Wednesday night and Thursday promises to dump half a foot of snow and complicate Thursday commutes.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn, Pepin and Pierce counties.

NWS predicts snowfall totals of 5 to 8 inches, with the bulk accumulating overnight, and cautions drivers to be wary of slippery road conditions.

The heaviest snow will likely fall over southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with predicted accumulation of up to 9 inches.

Temperatures will remain relatively warm, with Wednesday’s high nearing 32 degrees, an overnight low of 27, and a high of 32 again on Thursday.