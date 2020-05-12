David G. Lindahl

Education was a central tenet to David and one that he valued for himself, his family, and all others. He worked to enable learning opportunities for everyone through his schools, his membership in organizations, and through all of life’s little moments along the way. After retiring from the public schools, David moved to Gulf Shores, where he loved to play golf and walk the beach with Judy. Together they sought ways to create little celebrations in each day, and the Sunday brunches he’d make for Judy to enjoy, usually al fresco and always with jazz and a good bottle of wine, became hallmarks and postcards from their piece of paradise.