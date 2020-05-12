GULF SHORES, Ala. — On Saturday, May 2, 2020, David G. Lindahl, 72, a devoted husband and loving father of three children and grandfather of eight, passed away at this home in Gulf Shores.
David was born June 25, 1947, in Superior, Wis., to Howard and Helen (MacDonald) Lindahl. After graduating from Superior Central (1965), he married his high school sweetheart, Judith Pedersen June 27, 1968. He began a teaching career at Northwood High School after earning his bachelor’s degree from UW-Superior in 1969. A lifelong learner, he earned his master’s degree in education from UW-Superior in 1973 and continued with post-grad work at the University of Minnesota, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout, UW-River Falls, and UW-Superior.
David and his beloved wife, Judy, made a home in the Chippewa Valley for over 30 years. He served as assistant principal at Bloomer High School, principal at Chippewa Falls Senior High, and later assistant superintendent for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. He loved the community and served it in several organizations and capacities. He was a proud Freemason and member of the Scottish Rite Consistory and Tripoli Shrine. He believed in a community’s well-being and supported it through roles with the Bloomer Kiwanis, Chippewa Valley YMCA, and the United Way. He also served on the board of directors of Literacy Volunteers of America and was fond of saying, “If you can read, you can do anything.”
Education was a central tenet to David and one that he valued for himself, his family, and all others. He worked to enable learning opportunities for everyone through his schools, his membership in organizations, and through all of life’s little moments along the way. After retiring from the public schools, David moved to Gulf Shores, where he loved to play golf and walk the beach with Judy. Together they sought ways to create little celebrations in each day, and the Sunday brunches he’d make for Judy to enjoy, usually al fresco and always with jazz and a good bottle of wine, became hallmarks and postcards from their piece of paradise.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judy; and his parents, Howard and Helen. He is survived by his daughter, Amy and her husband, Jim, of Shawnee, Kan.; son, Christopher and his wife, Anne, of Eau Claire; son, Erik and his wife, Jennifer, of Collierville, Tenn.; and eight cherished grandchildren, Anika, Bridget, Lucy, Elizabeth, Molly, Bjorn, Kiana and Kai.
David’s wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Foundation, or a charity of choice.
