Lawrence R. Walsh, 97, of Chippewa Falls passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Larry was born Feb. 4, 1922, in Chippewa Falls, to Lydia Barton and John Walsh. He was the loving husband of Joyce Walsh for 73 years. They were married in Manchester, England, July 31, 1945.
He was a lifelong member of St. Charles Church and was a lifelong resident of Chippewa Falls.
Larry served as a machinist in England, during World War II beginning in 1942, in the Air Force. He also served briefly in Ansbach, Germany, toward the end of the war. Upon returning home, he worked as the area’s best carpet and linoleum layer. He was sent to school by the former A. C. Mason Co., to Biglow and Armstrong, to learn the tricks of the trade to properly lay carpet and linoleum. His first 16 years were with A. C. Mason Co., and then an additional 30 years independently before retiring. He loved fishing, hunting, woodworking and puttering around his home.
Larry was the loving father of Sandra (Royal) Chamberlain of Rochester, N.Y. and Doreen (Robert) Hartman of Pocatello, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Tina (Charles Arnell) Martin, Lea (David) Chamberlain-McCrary, Chay (Hue) La, Cuong (Hung) La, Sarah (Debra) Nash, Shawn (Amanda) Hartman and Surae Hartman. He will be missed by his 13 angelic great-grandchildren, Chay, Scottie, Brandon, Dylan, Austin, Kaydra, Conor, Gavin, Aubryanna, Jaylee, Camden, Aralynn and Tynan.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, Dec. 5, 2014; his parents; two sisters, Mildred Petrich and Annabelle Luksza; two brothers, William and Jack Walsh; and great-granddaughter, Aonica Ann-Marie Chamberlain.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
