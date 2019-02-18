NORTHFIELD, Minn.//CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Nancy (Stewart) Moyer, 98, of Northfield, formerly of Chippewa Falls and Chicago passed away Monday morning, Feb 11, 2019, at the Northfield Care Center.

Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Jerry Valley of Northfield; son and daughter-in-law, Mike Moyer and Wendy Nordquist of Northfield; two grandsons, Christopher Valley (and wife, Wendy) of San Mateo, Calif., and Stewart Moyer of Northfield; as well as nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank staff at Millstream Commons, Three Links//Pathways and Northfield Care Center for the respectful, kind and compassionate care provided in the past months.

During her decades in Northfield, Nancy opened The Nanny Goat dried naturals shop in the Archer House and was very active in the Northfield Arts Guild.

A complete obituary and Nancy’s writings of her family history can be found on her blog, “In Her Own Words,” nancy-moyer.blogspot.com.

An outdoor memorial is pending later this year.

