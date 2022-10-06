October brings reminder about importance of mammograms

EAU CLAIRE and CHIPPEWA FALLS – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals remind patients and communities about the importance of breast health and mammograms.

“Many women with breast cancer have no symptoms,” said Corrie Wajek, manager of radiology services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.

“Regular screening mammograms are important because it can detect tissue abnormalities before the patient is even aware there may be a concern. Early detection gives you the best chance for a healthy outcome.”

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals offers screening and diagnostic imaging through 2-D and 3-D mammography.

All women should talk with their health care provider about the appropriate timing for screening mammograms, especially women who are age 40 or at high-risk. A mammogram schedule will be based upon an individual’s health.

At age 40, any woman may wish to begin regular screening mammograms. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year.

Additional breast procedures may be necessary as a result of findings from a mammogram, such as ultrasound, ultrasound guided biopsy/FNA, breast MRI, wire localization, lymphoscintigraphy or sentinel lymph node mapping.

It is also important to be aware of factors that can contribute to the cause of breast cancer. These include:

1. Increasing age: The risk of breast cancer increases with age.

2. Inherited breast cancer: Doctors estimate about 5 to 10 percent of breast cancers are linked to gene mutations passed through generations of a family.

3. Dense breasts: Women who have a high percentage of breast tissue that appears dense on a mammogram have a higher risk of breast cancer than women of similar age who have little or no dense breast tissue.

4. Personal history of breast cancer: Women have had breast cancer are more likely to develop a second breast cancer.

5. Radiation therapy: Women who had radiation therapy to the chest before age 30 have an increased risk of developing breast cancer.

6. Alcohol: Studies indicate the more alcohol a woman drinks, the greater her risk of breast cancer.

7. Having never been pregnant: Women who have never been pregnant have a greater risk of breast cancer than women who have had one or more pregnancies.

8. Reproductive and menstrual history: Women who had their first menstrual period before age 12 or who went through menopause after age 55 have an increased risk of developing breast cancer. Women who had their first full-term pregnancy after age 30 or who have never had a full-term pregnancy are also at increased risk of breast cancer.

9. Long-term use of menopausal hormone therapy: Women who used combined estrogen and progestin menopausal hormone therapy for more than five years have an increased chance of developing breast cancer.

10. DES (diethylstilbestrol): The drug DES was given to some pregnant women in the United States between 1940 and 1971 to prevent miscarriage. Women who took DES during pregnancy have a slightly increased risk of breast cancer. Women who were exposed to DES in utero and those whose mothers took DES while they were pregnant may have a slightly increased risk of breast cancer after age 40.

11. Body weight: The chance of getting breast cancer is higher in women who are overweight or obese than in women of a healthy weight.

12. Physical activity level: Women who are physically inactive throughout life may have an increased risk of breast cancer.

13. Race: In the United States, breast cancer is diagnosed more often in white women than in African American/Black, Hispanic/Latina, Asian/Pacific Islander, or American Indian/Alaska Native women.

To make an appointment for a mammogram at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital or HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital please call (715) 717-1461. For more information about imaging services, visit www.hshs.org.