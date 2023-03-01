The newly opened Chippewa Area History Center offered its first public program Sunday. Marge Hebbring, 75, of Chippewa Falls, talked to about 60 visitors on the nature of Ojibwe storytelling.

“I really love my Ojibwe heritage, so I like to share it,” Hebbring said. “This land that we’re living on here, this was all Ojibwe land at one time.”

Hebbring is an elder of the Lac Courte Oreilles. She’s spent decades learning, and sharing, her ancestry.

Ojibwe now live mainly in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Ontario.

“We actually have three names. The government calls us the Chippewa. Our neighbors called us the Ojibwe, which means the people with the puckered moccasins,” she said. “But we call ourselves the Anishinaabe, which means ‘the original people.’”

Hebbring said that though she goes by Marge, she is also known by her Indian name, “Red Bird Woman” — a name she got from a Dakota pipe carrier when she graduated from college.

Hebbring has worked on multiple reservations from here to the Dakotas. She previously worked for the Eau Claire school district as the liaison between Native families and the district before taking on a job at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s American Ethnic Coordinating Office, recruiting Native students. She also spent 15 years coordinating GEAR UP, a college readiness program for low-income students, for the Department of Education in the region.

Now, she’s a board member at the Chippewa Area History Center, where she continues to teach people about her heritage. She’s been a crucial part of creating an impressive museum exhibit on the Ojibwe peoples on the second floor of the Chippewa Area History Center.

On Sunday, during her talk on Ojibwe storytelling, Hebbring said the Ojibwe do not tell stories unless there is snow on the ground. Due to recent snowstorms, she said, she felt comfortable now telling lots of stories.

“The reason for that is all the little animals, they like the stories too and they like to come around, and if we’re telling stories all summer, they wouldn’t get ready for winter. They wouldn’t be gathering nuts or making their nests,” Hebbring said.

Hebbring added that elders used to tell their children, “If you tell a story in the summertime, you’re going to end up with a frog or a snake in your bed.”

Animals can talk, according to Ojibwe lore, but a person can only speak the Ojibwe language to them.

Hebbring said every time she sees a deer, she rolls down the window of her car and calls out to them, giving an Ojibwe greeting.

Many of the Ojibwe stories go back tens of thousands of years, Hebbring said. Sometimes their creation stories can stretch on for up to four days.

“There was no written language, so everything was passed down orally. And so storytellers have to remember these stories,” she said. “There’s lots of teachings in the stories. There is the language, the history, the culture of the tribe. The stories teach children how to behave, and elders too.”

In that spirit, Hebbring shared stories on Sunday of the first peoples on the planet. This included discussion of Nikomus, the wise grandmother, the western winds and Weniboozhoo (or Waynaboozoo). She also spoke about the importance of birch trees, lightning and the thunderbird.

Hebbring said she hopes to continue to teach locals about Lac Courte Oreilles and the Ojibwe peoples.

“This is what I do now. And it’s really important for Native people. But it’s important for those living on this land to know this history too.”