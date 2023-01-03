Oktoberfest rolls out 2023 Logo Design Contest details

Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest is looking for the creative vision for the Official logo of the 20th Annual Oktoberfest.

The winner of the Annual Logo Design Competition for Chippewa Falls’ Oktoberfest will provide the 2023 Official Logo for the event. The winner will see their design in marketing efforts as well as on official steins, t-shirts and more.

One winner will be awarded a $150 cash prize and an Oktoberfest weekend experience package for two, plus their logo submission will be used in the 2023 Oktoberfest marketing. The entry deadline is Monday, January 31, 2022.

For complete contest rules visit oktoberfestchippewafalls.com or contact ofest@chippewachamber.org.

The 20th Annual Oktoberfest will take place September 15-16 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Widely known as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations around, festival attendees will enjoy a variety of entertainment across four stages, family-fun activities and games, delicious German foods, and a festive atmosphere.

Prost!

