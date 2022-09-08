On tap: 19th annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest

Dust off your dirndls, pull on your lederhosen, and lace up your dancing shoes! It’s time to take part in the 19th Annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest, Sept. 16-17.

Each year, over 10,000 attendees make their way to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, to enjoy a weekend of live music, family-friendly entertainment and an array of authentic German cuisine.

Don’t miss the announcement of this year’s Oktoberfest Festmeister and Festmeisterin at the Leinenkugel Brewery at noon on Friday, Sept. 16. Following, festival attendees can join the parade to the fairgrounds for the tapping of the Golden Keg and official Prost from our new Festmeister.

Tasha Weiss, programs director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, says, “It’s always great to see families and friends come together to celebrate the German Heritage of the Chippewa Valley.”

With a variety of live entertainment from polka to rock and roll, and our very own Glockenspiel show, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. This family-friendly event also features face painting, art activities, bounce houses, demonstrations, competitions and more.

Check out the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest Facebook page Sept. 12-15 for clues for the 4th annual Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt. “The Medallion Hunt is a great way to learn about the German heritage of the Chippewa Valley,” said Weiss, “while competing with your neighbors for bragging rights and free admission to this year’s event.”

Admission wristbands and parking passes can be purchased at the gate or in advance at the Chippewa Falls Visitor Center or any participating sponsor locations. For more information, visit oktoberfestchippewafalls.com.