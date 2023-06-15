A 56-year-old Eleva man has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning near Eau Claire, according to a press release.

The release says that the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a one vehicle motorcycle crash at the bottom of the westbound on-ramp from Highway 93 to Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County.

First aid was applied to Steven R. Berndt, the lone rider of the motorcycle, before he was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Berndt died later from his injuries.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation.