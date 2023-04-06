TOWN OF WHEATON — An 84-year-old woman died in a house fire and a firefighter was injured at the scene Wednesday evening in the Town of Wheaton.

Wheaton Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a medical alarm at 2754 20th St. at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly after the initial call to the Chippewa County Communications Center, dispatch advised responders the call was potentially a fire response because the alarm company stated they could hear a smoke alarm in the background and someone saying the word “fire.”

First arriving fire units reported smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story residence. The elderly resident was still inside. A fire suppression agent was deployed to knock down the fire. Then Wheaton Fire and Rescue entered to conduct search and rescue.

The woman was found in the living room. Once she was removed, resuscitation efforts were made but unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is believed to have started near a chair in the center of the living room. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. There is no foul play suspected in the matter, and the blaze is believed to be an accidental fire.

A Wheaton firefighter was transported by Eau Claire Fire Department Medics to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to Wheaton Fire and Rescue, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa County Coroner’s Office, Eau Claire Fire Department Medic units, and State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the emergency.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

