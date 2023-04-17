ARCADIA — Ashley for the Arts is set to bring music-lovers and their families together yet again Aug. 10-12.

The full lineup for the main stage will feature a variety of acts covering multiple genres.

On Thursday, Restless Road will take the main stage at 8 p.m.

Friday's lineup is set to include Sawyer Brown at 3 p.m., Trace Adkins at 5 p.m., Jake Owen at 7 p.m. and Reo Speedwagon at 9 p.m.

As for Saturday, the main stage will feature Raelynn at 3 p.m., Walk the Moon at 5 p.m., Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line at 7 p.m. and OneRepublic at 9 p.m.

"We've had a few years in a row here where we were fairly country heavy on our headliners. We pride ourselves on being a multi-genre event. We're excited this year to kind of level the playing field with a little more pop and contemporary country," said Ashley for the Arts event manager Bailey Waldera. "So we have a little bit of classic rock, a little bit of classic country, modern country and we are welcoming Walk The Moon and One Republic for our pop."

The fun of the festival doesn't just stop with the headline acts, though.

Along with side stage music, too, there will be events such as an art and craft fair, painting in the park and a photo contest.

There is also set to be a large amount of family-focused fun, including circus acts, lumberjack show, inflatable air park, petting zoo, fireworks and more.

Additionally, a Pursuit of a Cure Glow Run is scheduled for Thursday evening to start the event.

"Pursuit of a Cure acts as a fundraiser to advance medical research and help offset the medical-related costs that families incur during medical emergencies," according to the event's website. "The funds raised during Pursuit of a Cure benefit the American Cancer Society, Rita Tranberg Memorial, and the Arcadia Ambulance Service."

Profits from the festival are donated to local organizations that volunteer during the weekend.

"We have almost 4,000 volunteer shifts throughout the weekend and those volunteers help basically run our event with us," Waldera said.

Last year, over 70 nonprofit organizations benefited from the donated funds.

Supported organizations in the past have included American Cancer Society, Aquinas Catholic School, Arcadia Food Pantry, Arcadia schools, Cotter schools, La Crosse schools, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Trempealeau County Humane Society, Trempealeau County Fair, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Winona schools, Winona State University and more.

Last year, Ashley for the Arts donated almost $650,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

Ashley for the Arts also offers Community Care Grants, which help support nonprofit organizations conduct projects that focus on the arts, music or cultural activities that are accessible to the general public.

Beyond organizations, Waldera said Ashley for the Arts is benefits the surrounding area because the tens of thousands of people who attend the event each year provide increased business to the vendors who work at the festival, along with other businesses in the area.

"It's really not only that we can raise that kind of money for local area organizations, we're also helping the local businesses and community showcase what they they bring to the table and what they offer and hopefully they have a financial benefit from the weekend as well," Waldera said.

To purchase tickets for the festival or to register for the glow run ahead of time, visit www.ashleyforthearts.com.