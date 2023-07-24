OneFest, Chippewa Falls’ Christian Music Festival, will return to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend.

This year’s lineup includes We Are Messengers, Tauren Wells, CAIN, Colton Dixon and Skillet.

Sunday morning locals can attend worship at 10 a.m. with speaker John Alexander and Eaglebrook Music. The service is free.

If you go What: OneFest Music Festival Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls When: 1 p.m. July 28 to 9 p.m. July 29 Information: www.one-fest.com/about

Festival planners expect more than 6,000 people to attend OneFest events.

OneFest added a third stage for 2023. The festival will also offer more robust play spaces for kids and have more food offerings than in years past.

Heather Flashinski has worked with a team to develop OneFest into the event it is today since she first had the idea for the festival in 2016. Since then, OneFest has blossomed into a large Christian music festival. The Cadott farmer said she felt compelled to begin OneFest and build it from the ground up.

“I loved music festivals and I loved Christian music. So I thought, ‘Why is there not one in the area? Let's see what we can do,’” she said. “I did a lot of research and asking questions. And it turns out that when you start asking questions, people start getting excited.”

Main stage schedule Friday, July 28 1 p.m. - Tyrone Crawford 3 p.m. - Iveth Luna 5 p.m. - Cochren and Co. 7 p.m. - We Are Messengers 9 p.m. - Tauren Wells Saturday, July 29 1 p.m. - Natalie Layne 3 p.m. - Jonny Diaz 5 p.m. - CAIN 7 p.m. - Colton Dixon 9 p.m. - Skillet

As soon as Flashinski started inquiring about the logistics of festival planning in the region, people started emailing her to ask how they could be a part of her team.

“They wanted to help do it or were excited to have me put it together. Whatever the case, we had people stepping up,” she said. “A team of five started off the group and then we grew. Now we're up to 54 on our planning team — an all-volunteer group.”

They created a nonprofit organization in 2017. The majority of 2017 was spent building relationships, creating the nonprofit and beginning fundraising efforts. In December 2017, a leap of faith was taken to send offers to artists. In 2018, they announced a lineup and hoped fans would respond.

This year's event would have been the sixth OneFest but the pandemic shut down year 2020, so this will be the fifth festival.

“I was very blessed with passionate founding board members that first year, who were very dedicated,” she said. “Plus a great support system was created with volunteers willing to step up and lead the charge.”

Each year the event features new artists, vendors and worship opportunities.

OneFest is a "musical ministry" that aims to create a family-friendly event where all are welcome to sing aloud and praise God, organizers said.